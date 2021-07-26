Warzone players are frustrated with new glitch that turns weapons invisible

New day in Verdansk, new glitch in Warzone. The story has been the same for quite some time now, ever since Warzone first came out last year. Raven Software and Activision have failed to deliver a perfectly working title without bugs or glitches even for a single month all this time.

From players sinking below the map and shooting from there, to doors sending players to Gulag and now invisible weapons, Warzone is a hub of innovative glitches. For the better part of 2020, players were troubled by the Roze skin that was invisible throughout the map. Since it is a paid skin within the free title, it was considered pay-to-win. But Raven Software only solved the problem this year, raising questions about what the devs were doing when the whole community was raging about it last year.

Season 4 Reloaded is getting haunted by a new glitch where players cannot see their weapons in the game. The weapons don't load and players cannot see their crosshairs or reticles as they suddenly disappear. Warzone players have previously had problems with weapons glitching but they never seemed to disappear. Furthermore, this glitch is not skin or weapon specific. Reports from Warzone players suggest this is happening to all weapons, even those found in ground loot.

Reddit user RevelatioN21SIX, posted a clip where it is clear how he shoots a player on Alcatraz with a Kar98 from a loadout, without any gun appearing on the screen. Seconds later the gun appears on the screen when the player is taking aim elsewhere. Watch the clip below.

Warzone player reports invisible gun gitch and hackers on console as well

The bug is not restricted to PC players as reports are coming in that PlayStation players are complaining about the same glitch and even the surge of hackers on consoles.

Console was the only platform that was hacker free and Warzone players had a smooth time matching with other PS players, as they were sure cheaters wouldn't affect their lobbies. However, the reality of the situation is unfortunate and Warzone has no platform safe from hacking as Activision is yet to implement an anti-cheat system.

