Warzone pro brings back the FFAR from Cold War to Rebirth Island with a meta loadout

Warzone during the time of the Black Ops Cold War produced some interesting weapon metas. Some of those weapons are quite obsolete now while others are still competing hard with the new Vanguard weapons.

While Automaton and Bren might be the weapons of choice for all players in Caldera, Rebirth Island has a different league of its own. With too many close range gunfights, there are a lot of weapons players can use to kill multiple enemies in quick succession.

Some of these weapons are quite unorthodox in the Vanguard era. Faze Booya has brought back a similar unorthodox weapon from Black Ops Cold War to Rebirth Island and his loadout is worth trying out.

Best FFAR loadout for Warzone Rebirth Island by FaZe Booya in Season 2

FaZe Booya recently uploaded a YouTube video where he rocked the FFAR in a Rebirth Island match and showcased how well the weapon works in the current meta. At close range, the TTK of the weapon is quite low for players with good accuracy to track their shots and for players who take fights with multiple enemies at the same time.

Players who are bored with the current meta can try out the following loadout for a change of pace for their Alcatraz matches. Faze Booyah carries a sniper as the secondary weapon, but players can a different weapon based on their playstyle.

Below is the FFAR loadout by Faze Booyah for Warzone Rebirth Island:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd Fast Mag

STANAG 50 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Players will notice that a lot has changed since the meta FFAR loadout back in the day. Agency Suppressors were often a popular choice in 2021 when the FFAR meta wrecked havoc in Verdansk. Suppressors, however, allow the weapon to gain bullet velocity, something necessary for a competitive TTK. Playing on Rebirth Island requires good movement speed along with ADS speeds and all of the above attachments add to those attributes, making this loadout stand out in the current meta.

