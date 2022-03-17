×
Warzone pro brings back the FFAR from Cold War to Rebirth Island with a meta loadout

The FFAR from Black Ops Cold War might be worth trying on Warzone Rebirth Island, Faze Booya demonstrates (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 17, 2022 09:15 PM IST
Warzone during the time of the Black Ops Cold War produced some interesting weapon metas. Some of those weapons are quite obsolete now while others are still competing hard with the new Vanguard weapons.

While Automaton and Bren might be the weapons of choice for all players in Caldera, Rebirth Island has a different league of its own. With too many close range gunfights, there are a lot of weapons players can use to kill multiple enemies in quick succession.

🔫 Rebirth Island - Underrated Loadouts 🔫This one is for my Rebirth grinders. If you are tired of using the same gun every single games, give those two loadouts a try!They are super fun to use and competitive, you will not regret it. Retweet it and let me know!#warzone https://t.co/U73t41GDNf

Some of these weapons are quite unorthodox in the Vanguard era. Faze Booya has brought back a similar unorthodox weapon from Black Ops Cold War to Rebirth Island and his loadout is worth trying out.

Best FFAR loadout for Warzone Rebirth Island by FaZe Booya in Season 2

FaZe Booya recently uploaded a YouTube video where he rocked the FFAR in a Rebirth Island match and showcased how well the weapon works in the current meta. At close range, the TTK of the weapon is quite low for players with good accuracy to track their shots and for players who take fights with multiple enemies at the same time.

Players who are bored with the current meta can try out the following loadout for a change of pace for their Alcatraz matches. Faze Booyah carries a sniper as the secondary weapon, but players can a different weapon based on their playstyle.

Below is the FFAR loadout by Faze Booyah for Warzone Rebirth Island:

  • Muzzle: Suppressor
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd Fast Mag
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
Players will notice that a lot has changed since the meta FFAR loadout back in the day. Agency Suppressors were often a popular choice in 2021 when the FFAR meta wrecked havoc in Verdansk. Suppressors, however, allow the weapon to gain bullet velocity, something necessary for a competitive TTK. Playing on Rebirth Island requires good movement speed along with ADS speeds and all of the above attachments add to those attributes, making this loadout stand out in the current meta.

Edited by Mayank Shete
