Warzone removes Fighter and Bomber planes to fix game crashing issue

Raven Software has informed fans and gamers that Warzone will not have fighter and bomber planes in Vanguard Royale until "an issue" is fixed.

After the launch of the WWII-inspired Vanguard title last year, B29 fighter planes were added to the battle royale title. The planes were so broken that players often complained about being eliminated within seconds if they came under fire from one of the hovering birds.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware Fighter and Bomber Planes have been disabled in Vanguard Royale modes while we investigate an issue.



Sorry, pilots! Time to complete those Contract missions on foot! 🛬



However, players recently started noticing that the game would entirely crash due to huge amounts of traffic trying to get access to the planes on the map. Season Two was delayed because Raven Software was busy fixing issues. It also added bomber planes to Vanguard Royale, a new kind of bird with bombs to barrage on enemies from above.

Nonetheless, the game crashing issue was not allowing players to have a fun experience and the devs seem to be looking into the issue.

Warzone continues its streak of problematic vehicles with fighter and bomber planes

Fighter and Bomber planes in Vanguard Royale provide for a fast rotation tactic around the map and also allow players to quickly grab a few stray kills. Players in the open are easy prey to the continuous firing of the planes. It is difficult to escape the fire or the bombs from the Season 2 variants.

Raven Software has now removed both from the mode, and the issue has been put up on their Trello board.

KRNG ProReborn #FREEUKRAINE @ProRebornYT



Might need to nerf the amount of planes in VG Royale🥲 Hey @RavenSoftware I am almost positive that planes are crashing peoples games - and I mean a LOT of people. Its almost like if a certain amount are flying at once like 30+ people crash at the same time.Might need to nerf the amount of planes in VG Royale🥲 Hey @RavenSoftware I am almost positive that planes are crashing peoples games - and I mean a LOT of people. Its almost like if a certain amount are flying at once like 30+ people crash at the same time. Might need to nerf the amount of planes in VG Royale🥲

The devs have not clarified the real issue behind the removal of the planes on the Trello board. However, multiple players have complained that the game often crashes due to the excessive number of players trying to fly planes on the Caldera in Vanguard Royale.

It is quite disheartening that Warzone still has so many bugs and issues even after the devs delayed the launch of the new season by such a good length to fix the stability of the title. While the planes are both loved and hated in the community, no one can deny they add a dynamic element to the title. Here's hoping the aerial transport returns soon, but in a more balanced manner.

