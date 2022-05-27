"Was it really technical error?": Fans aren't convinced with Sony's justification for PlayStation Plus charges

The revamped PlayStation Plus is already in the eye of a storm with its implementation in the Asian region. As soon as the service became available, rumors of discontent arose in Hong Kong. Several users reported problematic facts related to upgrading to more expensive tiers.

Sony has now clarified that it was unintentional and happened due to a technical glitch. Unfortunately, players are less than convinced, and many believe that the actual motives are quite different.

At the start of 2022, Sony announced its plans to revamp the existing PlayStation Plus service. The new-look of the service resembles the Xbox Game Pass closely, although there are clear differences.

The new service comes in three tiers, and apparently, Asian users have to pay more and extend for more prices. While Sony has now rectified this, some users are less than pleased.

Video gaming community reacts as Sony blames technical glitch for higher upgrade costs of PlayStation Plus

Ever since news of the additional costs came out, fans have been disgruntled. Sony quickly addressed the issue as they gave an official statement. However, many community members believe that the technical glitch is just an excuse.

Ask PlayStation @AskPlayStation Due to a technical error, players in Asia who have previously purchased a PlayStation Plus membership at a discount have been incorrectly charged for their upgrade pricing. This error has been fixed and impacted players will receive a credit. We thank you for your patience. Due to a technical error, players in Asia who have previously purchased a PlayStation Plus membership at a discount have been incorrectly charged for their upgrade pricing. This error has been fixed and impacted players will receive a credit. We thank you for your patience.

One member believes that this might have been Sony's plan throughout the entire structure of PlayStation Plus.

Fame/Prime Danny Tran @meyerpark @AskPlayStation I think it was actually part of Sony plan too with ps plus tiers. Definitely wasn't a glitch when its that big descriptive of paying the remaining to even out how much you saved from ps plus discount but wanting to do ps plus next new ps plus with ps plus tiers @AskPlayStation I think it was actually part of Sony plan too with ps plus tiers. Definitely wasn't a glitch when its that big descriptive of paying the remaining to even out how much you saved from ps plus discount but wanting to do ps plus next new ps plus with ps plus tiers

Many seem to believe that the outrage is the reason why Sony has made this change.

🔥PS VORTEX🔥 Podcast @PS_Vortex 🔥PS VORTEX🔥 Podcast @PS_Vortex



Get your act together before the Global launch while honouring the Asian folk as well or be prepared to be cooked alive with bad press



pushsquare.com/news/2022/05/p… Sony needs to be ashamed for giving a reason to take away the Hype surrounding the much needed PS PLUS/PS NOW MergerGet your act together before the Global launch while honouring the Asian folk as well or be prepared to be cooked alive with bad press Sony needs to be ashamed for giving a reason to take away the Hype surrounding the much needed PS PLUS/PS NOW MergerGet your act together before the Global launch while honouring the Asian folk as well or be prepared to be cooked alive with bad press pushsquare.com/news/2022/05/p… @AskPlayStation Outrage = Change twitter.com/ps_vortex/stat… @AskPlayStation Outrage = Change twitter.com/ps_vortex/stat…

The current system still allows people to upgrade for the amount of time they have with their existing service. This has become a major issue for those who have stacked PlayStation Plus for several months or years. One user asked what Sony plans to do with it.

Sony has assured that those who were affected by the problem will be compensated in terms of store credit. One user believes that the compensation should be in direct money instead of store credits.

Sensui-tomo @sensui_tomo @AskPlayStation Shouldn't you give impacted players their money back and not a credit? Who wants credit. (unless you're giving money back and credit in which case good job) @AskPlayStation Shouldn't you give impacted players their money back and not a credit? Who wants credit. (unless you're giving money back and credit in which case good job)

One person brought up the earlier issue with the introduction of microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7. When the reveal was made, fans were quite furious that a full-priced $70 game would entice people to spend real-life money.

Unsuspicious Username @unsususername

The microtransactions on gt7 were also a technical error?

PS as a company is so different nowadays... It's not "for the players" anymore. It's just "for the money" @AskPlayStation Yeah, sure. "Technical error". As if people would not notice if something was wrong with the sub charge...The microtransactions on gt7 were also a technical error?PS as a company is so different nowadays... It's not "for the players" anymore. It's just "for the money" @AskPlayStation Yeah, sure. "Technical error". As if people would not notice if something was wrong with the sub charge... The microtransactions on gt7 were also a technical error? PS as a company is so different nowadays... It's not "for the players" anymore. It's just "for the money"

Some fans are quite furious at what Sony tried to do and claim that they're just greedy. The only reason they have rectified the situation is due to criticism.

PonyBot9000 @NavaroneSeal @AskPlayStation No, your company is extremely greedy and you show it at every turn. You only act once everyone bombards you and you think it will start to effect your wallet. Show some loyalty to your customers that choose to support your brand. With actions like this, it won’t last @AskPlayStation No, your company is extremely greedy and you show it at every turn. You only act once everyone bombards you and you think it will start to effect your wallet. Show some loyalty to your customers that choose to support your brand. With actions like this, it won’t last

Some are also irritated with the fact that Sony is refunding in the form of store credits in place of monetary compensation.

SPIDEY RING @SPIDEY_RING @AskPlayStation A Credit to the PlayStation Wallet is not the same as a Refund back to your "original" Payment Method. @AskPlayStation A Credit to the PlayStation Wallet is not the same as a Refund back to your "original" Payment Method. https://t.co/NA5ayZDBRZ

Others are finding it quite hard to understand how an error like this could happen in the first place.

Benedict Alexander 🇺🇦 🇸🇪 @Benedict_A @AskPlayStation How could this error even occur in the first place? Fail to see how it could be a technical error, more like moral error. @AskPlayStation How could this error even occur in the first place? Fail to see how it could be a technical error, more like moral error.

Some even stated that fixing the errors won't help those who have already spent their hard-earned money.

Iron Claw Gaming @IronClawGaming @AskPlayStation This doesn’t help the people who are lost thousands of dollars over your gaf Sony @AskPlayStation This doesn’t help the people who are lost thousands of dollars over your gaf Sony 😒

It's hard to pinpoint what led to the misconception in the first place. The launch of the new PlayStation Plus was supposed to be a monumental step, and it can't be denied that this incident will leave a certain mark.

The only consolation about the entire affair will be that the problem has now been fixed. However, direct compensation instead of store credits would certainly have been better.

