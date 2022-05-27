"Was it really technical error?": Fans aren't convinced with Sony's justification for PlayStation Plus charges

The revamped PlayStation Plus is already in the eye of a storm with its implementation in the Asian region. As soon as the service became available, rumors of discontent arose in Hong Kong. Several users reported problematic facts related to upgrading to more expensive tiers.
Sony has now clarified that it was unintentional and happened due to a technical glitch. Unfortunately, players are less than convinced, and many believe that the actual motives are quite different.
At the start of 2022, Sony announced its plans to revamp the existing PlayStation Plus service. The new-look of the service resembles the Xbox Game Pass closely, although there are clear differences.
The new service comes in three tiers, and apparently, Asian users have to pay more and extend for more prices. While Sony has now rectified this, some users are less than pleased.
Video gaming community reacts as Sony blames technical glitch for higher upgrade costs of PlayStation Plus
Ever since news of the additional costs came out, fans have been disgruntled. Sony quickly addressed the issue as they gave an official statement. However, many community members believe that the technical glitch is just an excuse.
One member believes that this might have been Sony's plan throughout the entire structure of PlayStation Plus.
Many seem to believe that the outrage is the reason why Sony has made this change.
The current system still allows people to upgrade for the amount of time they have with their existing service. This has become a major issue for those who have stacked PlayStation Plus for several months or years. One user asked what Sony plans to do with it.
Sony has assured that those who were affected by the problem will be compensated in terms of store credit. One user believes that the compensation should be in direct money instead of store credits.
One person brought up the earlier issue with the introduction of microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7. When the reveal was made, fans were quite furious that a full-priced $70 game would entice people to spend real-life money.
Some fans are quite furious at what Sony tried to do and claim that they're just greedy. The only reason they have rectified the situation is due to criticism.
Some are also irritated with the fact that Sony is refunding in the form of store credits in place of monetary compensation.
Others are finding it quite hard to understand how an error like this could happen in the first place.
Some even stated that fixing the errors won't help those who have already spent their hard-earned money.
It's hard to pinpoint what led to the misconception in the first place. The launch of the new PlayStation Plus was supposed to be a monumental step, and it can't be denied that this incident will leave a certain mark.
The only consolation about the entire affair will be that the problem has now been fixed. However, direct compensation instead of store credits would certainly have been better.