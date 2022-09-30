Watch Dogs creative director hired for new IP at NetEase Games Montreal

Best known for its influence in the mobile gaming scene, publisher NetEase, has since expanded to PC. Games such as Naraka: Bladepoint have been published by the company and further operations seem to double down on this element, like the establishment of NetEase Games Montreal in Canada. Now, it seems some big talent will be helping out in creating a major new IP in the studio.

According to VGC, Watch Dogs creative director Johnathan Morin will be joining NetEase Games Montreal soon.

What does this mean for NetEase?

Morin said the following in a statement:

“I am excited to announce my new adventure as Creative Director at NetEase Games Montreal. I am privileged to join a passionate and talented new team to create our own IP. This is the beginning of something special for me and I cannot wait to say more…”

Morin has previously worked on all of the Watch Dogs series of open-world action-adventure games for French publisher Ubisoft. Since his work on the new project will be contributing towards a new IP, it should be exciting for him as a developer, and also for gamers to see what new experiences are brought to the table. Given his portfolio, fans could likely expect to witness something really big, and perhaps something even the publisher has never before put out there.

This is just one of many big steps taken by NetEase. Last month, developer Quantic Dream confirmed that they are joining the Chinese company's catalog of teams. Ex-Capcom employee Hiroyuki Kobayashi also joined the Identity V and Cyber Hunter publisher; he previously worked as a producer for various Resident Evil games, as well as the Sengoku Basra hack & slash series.

Another Ubisoft veteran, Emile Liang, has also joined the family, having been a producer for the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry series in the past.

All in all, there is some serious talent onboard. Whether or not this will translate well for the development of games remains to be seen.

What else is NetEase known for?

NetEase Global @NetEase_Global Announcing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, an all-new immersive collectible card game (CCG) with MMO and RPG elements from @NetEaseGames_EN and @wbgames ! Prepare to experience this multiplayer wizarding dueling game when it arrives on iOS and Android platforms later this year. Announcing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, an all-new immersive collectible card game (CCG) with MMO and RPG elements from @NetEaseGames_EN and @wbgames! Prepare to experience this multiplayer wizarding dueling game when it arrives on iOS and Android platforms later this year. https://t.co/dxQV5jBZk5

The company is primarily associated with smartphone games. These include Sky: Children of the Light, which was developed by Thatgamecompany - who are known for PlayStation 3 classics including Journey and Flower.

Naraka: Bladepoint, the online melee multiplayer game, also deserves a mention. They have also dabbled in bigger IPs, like being the Chinese publisher for the controversial Diablo Immortal, and are responsible for many upcoming mobile games including The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

