NetEase Games’ Sakura Studio announce three new “in development” titles for console, one of which will be a cooperative action game

NetEase Games’ Sakura Studio have finally announced that they are already in the process of developing three completely separate titles for consoles. One of the games will be an action RPG, with the second being a cooperative action game, while the third will bring in a completely new style of battle game to the platforms.

Sakura Studio was established in July 2020 in both Shibuya, Tokyo, and Guangzho, China and since then, this has been one of their first major announcements regarding the projects that they are currently working on.

The blog post states:

“Sakura Studio is a development studio by a multinational mixed team centered on China and Japan, specializing in "home game production" for the first time in NetEase Games, which was launched in July 2020. Approximately one and a half years have passed since the inauguration, and while we are still actively recruiting, we would like to introduce what kind of game production is actually underway and the projects currently underway.”

As mentioned in the blog, Sakura Studio has two completely separate titles in the works for consoles. According to NetEase, the action RPG game will be a single-player title where the developers are aiming for a gameplay mechanic that will champion a lot of depth and verticality, and will look to offer a great immersive experience.

The title will look to boast features that allow characters to grow and unlock new gameplay elements as they progress further into the narrative.

For the cooperative action game, the developers will be working on an entirely new IP where the players will get to battle it out against “gigantic enemies while utilizing stylish actions that feel good to use.”

Here, players will be required to work as a team in a new game system to overcome the challenges that the game throws at them.

Unfortunately, NetEase is yet to provide fans with any details on their third title. However, they have mentioned that it will have a very unique and “new-style battle game based on a certain series with passionate fans.”

