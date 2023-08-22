Watch: Pokimane, Shroud, HasanAbi, and more Twitch streamers experience earthquakes during the California storm

Southern California recently endured a challenging period marked by the arrival of Hurricane Hilary. This storm was the first tropical storm to impact the region in 84 years. Adding to the tumultuous conditions, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook a wide area across Southern California. A prominent topic of discussion in the online community has revolved around streamers who happened to be live streaming when the earthquake occurred.

Clips emerged showcasing the reactions of several streamers during the earthquake, with notable personalities like Imane "Pokimane" and Hasan "HasanAbi" featured in these recordings. In one instance, the former said this:

"Oh my god, there's an earthquake. I'm not kidding my whole thing is shaking. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do, what do I do? 'Drop, cover, hold on.' My phone also said there was an earthquake. I'm gonna be under my desk, okay?"

"Oh my god!" - HasanAbi and more react to California earthquake amidst storm

Numerous streamers happened to be livestreaming when the earthquake struck. HasanAbi, one of the most prominent political commentators and streamers on the Twitch platform, shared his thoughts on the situation:

"Woah! Oh my god! I think that was an earthquake. Earthquake! 'Earthquake detected, drop, cover, hold on, protect yourself' (reads from his iPhone)."

Chess streamer Qiyu Zhou, popularly known as "akaNemsko," was also live and engaged in a game of Chess during the incident. She said:

"Did you guys feel that? I'm having an earthquake right now guys, Guys, it's an earthquake. Oh my god!...dude that earthquake, was kinda scary."

In fact, akaNemsko was playing against Alexandra Botex of BotezLive. The former, who also lives in California, was streaming and said this:

"Oh my god! Why is my desk shaking? Is there an earthquake going on? Why is the ground shaking?"

Another big creator that gave his reaction live on stream was veteran streamer Michael "Shroud," who was playing Halo at the time of the earthquake. Here's what he said:

"Earthquake. My house is shaking. Oh boy! Oh boy! Hold on. Oh boy!"

Fortunately, the hurricane has subsided but has left significant damage in its aftermath. As a result, various events like concerts have been canceled or postponed.