"If he cares about the truth, then he should be fair" - Alexandra and Andrea Botez call GMHikaru "sneaky" amid the cease and desist controversy

A new chapter has unfolded in the ongoing controversy between prominent Chess personalities Alexandra Botez, Andrea Botez, and Hikaru "GMHikaru." For context, the catalyst for the streamer drama can be traced back to an incident on August 21, 2023, when Andrea Botez claimed to have received a legal notice for prominently displaying a cardboard cutout of GMHikaru during her streams.

She said:

"I will tell you half of it. I’ll tell you as much as I’m allowed. But all I can say is, Anna, we got a cease and desist. That’s all that will be said."

During a livestream later that day, Hikaru called Andrea Botez's statements "absolutely absurd," adding that he "never talked" to the Botez sisters. Continuing further, the Chess Grandmaster said:

"She saw Dillon Danis talk about Logan Paul sending him a cease and desist or something and she thought it was funny or whatever, but it's just absolutely absurd. Because I literally didn't even talk to them, that's how ridiculous this is. I haven't even spoken to them (the Botez sisters), and I've been dealing with other legal stuff. Thinking that I would have any interest in..."

Alexandra Botez called GMHikaru "sneaky" on August 22, 2023, for claiming he did not contact them. According to her, the Twitch and Kick streamer did not contact the Botez sisters directly but instead had someone else contact them on his behalf.

The 27-year-old remarked:

"Well, if he sent the DMs and said that he only cared about the truth, then he shouldn't have said that he didn't reach out to us. Because that's sneaky. He didn't reach out directly, but he had someone reach out to us for him. So, if he cares about the truth, then he should be... fair about it. Otherwise... right?"

"It was a joke that got blown out of proportion" - Andrea Botez on recent statements made against GMHikaru

Andrea Botez addressed the recent controversy involving GMHikaru at the one-hour mark of the recent broadcast. Admitting that the jest had been "blown out of proportion," the content creator said:

"It was a joke that got blown out of proportion. That's what I do. My sense of humor is to say very dramatic, over-exaggerated things. But, it was not a good sense of humor in the situation."

Timestamp: 01:06:45

At this point, Alexandra Botez chimed in, calling Hikaru "sneaky." Andrea responded by expressing surprise at the latter's statements. She added:

"I mean, that was a little shocking, that he said... but, it's fine. It's not a big deal."

Fans react to the streamers' response

The Botez sisters' response to GMHikaru's recent statements were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the streaming community had to say:

At the time of writing, GMHikaru had not responded to Alexandra and Andrea Botez's statements.