Which concerts and events are disrupted due to Hurricane Hilary? Cancellations, reschedules and all we know so far 

Hurricane Hilary, the fourth major Pacific tropical storm of the year, started developing in August 12, 2023, in the sea near Central America. The storm turned into a full-scale class 4 hurricane by August 18, before weakening again the following day into a tropical storm and hitting Southern California, becoming the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939.

The record-breaking hurricane turned storm, which is also set to affect the states of Arizona, Nevada, and Utah, has disrupted musical concerts and other events in Southern California, including The Festival of Arts at Laguna Beach.

Hurricane Hilary makes record, breaks concerts

Hurricane Hilary became the first tropical storm level event to hit California in 84 years. The previous record was held by the 1939 Long Beach storm, which was a category 1 hurricane that caused about millions of dollars in damages and took the life of several people. The lasting legacy of the Long Beach storm was the establishment of the Southern California forecast office.

Hurricane Hilary started out as a category 4 hurricane but only hit the coast as a tropical storm, the third to ever hit California and the eighth so far in this season, which may rise in the remaining months, with the El Nino weather system expected to further strengthen.

The hurricane turned storm has affected a number of entertainment events, which are given below:

August 20, 2023: My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes

The Fleet Foxes alongside My Morning Jacket were set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on August 20, 2023 as part of a series of concert collaborations between the two acts. The performance has now been rescheduled to August 28, 2023, at the same venue.

August 20, 2023: Gloria Molina Sessions

Gloria Molina's Sunday Sessions, scheduled for August 20, 2023. at the Grand Park in Los Angeles, California has been canceled. Instead of the live event, a special twitch stream featuring Rich Medina, DJ Roxcizzle, Lacey IQ and Utopia, was held on the same day.

August 20, 2023: Michael Franti and Spearhead

Michael Franti and Spearhead were set to play at the Greek Theater in Berkley, California on August 20, 2023 (Sunday). However, the concert has now been rescheduled to September 15, 2023, at the same venue.

August 20, 2023: Chicago

The rock band Chicago was set to play at the Pacific Amphitheater in Costa Mesa, California, on August 20, 2023. The concert has now been rescheduled to September 5, 2023.

August 20, 2023: Young the Giant

Young the Giant was scheduled to perform at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater on August 20, 2023. However, due to Hurricane Hilary, the event has now been rescheduled to September 5, 2023.

August 20-21, 2023: Festival of Arts, Laguna Beach

The festival of Arts and Performance at Laguna Beach, California, canceled the festival events which was scheduled to be held on August 20-21 at the beach, due to the hurricane.

Augsut 20, 2023: KCRW Summer Nights

KCRW station's Summer Nights concert was scheduled to be held at the Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles, California on August 20, 2023. The concert has been rescheduled to September 10, 2023.

August 20, 2023: Judy Collins and Sophie B. Hawkins

The Judy Collins and Sophie B. Hawkins went on as scheduled but was held at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center in Oxnard, California, instead of the original venue of Libbey Bowl in Ojai, California.

August 20, 2023: CicLAvia - Korea town meets Hollywood

CicLAvia, an annual car-free street initiative and cultural event, was canceled by the organizers due the dangers from Hurricane Hilary and its heavy winds and rainfall pattern.

August 20, 2023: Guatemalan Music Concert

The Guatemalan Music Concert, focusing on Guatemalan music and culture, was set to feature Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris and Los Chapincitos Los Angeles, but has been canceled due to the hurricane.

Hurricane Hilary also affected a few other events and venues in California, including the Dodgers vs Miami Marlins game, the HollyShorts film festival and the Disneyland theme parks, all of which were closed or canceled.