Deftones Dia De Los festival 2023: Lineup, how to get tickets & all you need to know

Alt metal band Deftones are back with their annual Dia De Los festival, with the fourth edition of the one-day event scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023, at the Petco Park in San Diego, California, in the mainland United States. The event, like its previous editions, will be a celebration of musical culture.

The band announced the 2023 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra, among others, via an Instagram post.

"#DiaDeLosDeftones returns to San Diego on Nov 4, 2023 for our annual celebration of music and culture. This year we’ll be joined by 100 gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra."

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale and are priced at $434 plus processing fees. Interested musicgoers can purchase them on Ticketmaster.

Deftones will be joined by seven acts in the 2023 festival

The band is bringing a wide variety of musical acts to the festival, with a general press statement highlighting the diverse genres the Dia De Los festival will showcase.

"Dia De Los showcases artists across the spectrum of culture, encompassing hip-hop, electronic, indie, alternative, and metal... After three prior instalments, it has emerged as a celebrated annual tradition for Deftones and the greater Southern California community."

Deftones had also previously commented on the artist curation for the event, stating:

"We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans."

The full lineup of artists for the Deftones Dia De Los festival is given below:

Deftones

Knocked Loose

Doechii

Pinback

Pieri

Rile

Capra

100 gecs

Tracing Deftones and their music career

The American alternative metal band was formed in 1988 as a collaboration between Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham, and Chino Moreno, soon followed by Dominic Garcia and Chi Cheng.

The band had their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Around the Fur, which was released on October 28, 1997. It peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was moderately successful in sales, eventually garnering a platinum sales certification with the RIAA.

Following the success of their second studio album, the band released their third studio album, White Pony, on June 20, 2000. The album was their first major international chart success, peaking at number 2 on the Australian album chart as well as at number 6 on the French album chart. It even earned several gold sales certifications and another platinum certification.

The band had their last major success with their eponymously titled fourth studio album, Deftones, which was released on May 20, 2003. The album was a chart-topper on the Canadian album chart and also peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Ohms, Deftones' ninth album, was released in 2020, along with the singles Ohms and Genesis.