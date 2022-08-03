Dia de Los Deftones 2022 Festival: Date, lineup, tickets, where to buy and more

American alternative-band Deftones have announced their one-day fest Dia de Los Deftones, slated to take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

This is the third iteration of the festival, but the first one since 2019. The band was unable to organise the fest in the past two years due to the pandemic.

In a press statement, the band’s singer Chino Moreno said:

“We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year. We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

Dia de Los Deftones 2022 Festival Lineup and Tickets

The band will be backed by Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd. Also joining the Deftones are Turnstile, Phantogram, and Freddie Gibbs, among others.

Tickets for the one-day fest will be available from Friday, August 5 from 10 am PT via Ticketmaster. VIP packages and a band pre-sale will be available from Wednesday, August 3 at 10 am PT with the code ANTORES. A separate Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Thursday, August 4 from 10 am PT.

More about the band Deftones: who are they?

Deftones are an American alternative metal band that was formed in California in 1988. The band was formed by lead vocalist Chino Moreno, who also plays the rhythm guitar.

Deftones consists of lead guitarist Stephen Carpenter, drummer Abe Cunningham, and keyboardist and turntablist Frank Delgado. Chi Cheng was the bassist of the band until 2008, after which he was met with an accident that eventually led to his death in 2013. The band then onboarded Quicksand bassist Sergio Vega.

Earlier this year, Vega left the band after 12 years of producing and performing with them. In a statement, Vega thanked his former bandmates and fans. He said:

“I want you to know that I appreciate all the years we spent together: writing, performing, being taken into your worlds. I learned a lot from each one of you, when you brought me in, you created a new sense of passion for music that I will always cherish and carry with me. You truly changed my life.”

Deftones is known as one of the most experimental groups in the alternative metal scene. The group has released nine albums since its inception. In 1995, the band released their debut album titled Adrenaline with Maverick Records. In 1997, Deftones released their second album Around the Fur and received an RIAA certification. In the year 2000, they released their third studio album titled White Pony, which experimented towards a more aggressive sound in a more experimental direction.

A single from White Pony titled Change (In the House of Flies) became a commercially successful single while Elite won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

In 2003, the band released their self-titled fourth album. The band continued to release successful albums including Saturday Night Wrist, Eros, Diamond Eyes and Koi No Yokan. Most recently, they released the album Ohms on September 25, 2020.

