Watch: Twitch streamer xQc compares video game addiction to promoting slots

Earlier today, in his most recent livestream, Twitch star Felix "xQc" compared video game addiction to promoting slots. Addiction of any kind is dangerous as it can lead to serious problems. One of the most prominent addictions in society in today’s world is associated with video games. Although the American Medical Association does not recognize it as a diagnosable addiction disorder, video game addiction is a real problem for many teenagers as well as adults.

And that's precisely what Twitch streamer xQc highlighted in his most recent livestream. Speaking about the issue, the streamer compared being addicted to gaming to promoting slots, eliciting a wave of negative responses from viewers.

Read on to find out exactly how he compared video game addiction and swearing to promoting slots.

xQc compares video game addiction and swearing to promoting slots

Earlier today, in the May 19, 2022 stream, xQc had some important things to say about video game addiction, swearing, and promoting slots.

While talking about influencing people and being a role model, he highlighted the fact that no one should play video games for more than 6 hours as it leads to major consequences.

"No more swearing, no more playing video games, more than six hours at a time, ever never, I would never play more than six hours because that promotes addiction to video games and it ruins your life, it ruins a lot of people's lives. People regretting their lives because they play too many games."

Continuing with his train of thought, xQc said,

"Go to bed at a good time, no more takeouts in McDonald's, no more drinking alcohol, no more... no no swearing, no cursing, no gambling, none of that. Nope, none of that. Because that's influence and all these bad and all these are terrible, and these lead to severe consequences in terms of health, mental health, and other problems. And therefore, we shouldn't do them."

The situation here is pretty ironic because just a couple of weeks ago, during a podcast with Pokimane, the streamer revealed his gambling addiction. As per the streamer himself, he is quite addicted to gambling and has been streaming gambling content on his Twitch channel.

The major contrast between his actions and his statements is what elicited a wave of negative responses from viewers.

As he is one of the most popular and beloved content creators on the Amazon-owned platform, fans were bound to react in droves to his most recent comments. However, unsurprisingly, the response seems largely against Felix's take on the addiction this time as well.

Fans react to xQc's take on addiction

The community had a lot to say, and this time, no one was pulling their punches. Here are some reactions from Reddit users venting their frustration regarding xQc's recent statements.

Evidently, fans seem displeased with the things xQc has been saying lately, as well as the things he's been doing.

