"We didn't do anything" - xQc responds to Corinna Kopf saying the streamer "ended up sleeping" in her hotel room

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has responded to recent statements made by popular internet personality Corinna Kopf. For those unaware, on March 25, 2024, a 38-second clip, in which Kopf claimed that the French-Canadian streamer "ended up sleeping" in her hotel room, went viral on X. In the clip, the 28-year-old said:

"No, I don't think you'd care. I mean, it was really innocent. We were just like gambling the whole night one night and he just ended up sleeping in my hotel room. Like, we slept together but we didn't, like... just like slept in the same bed. That was it. (A person in the video responded by saying, 'I did not know you were going to say that. Nobody is going to believe you that you didn't do anything.') We didn't do anything!"

During a livestream on March 26, 2024, xQc received a donation from a viewer who stated:

"Wow! X lying about your sister and now Corinna. Weird."

In response, the former Overwatch pro reiterated Kopf's statement, claiming they "didn't do anything." He added:

"No, she's right. We didn't do anything. Guys, me and Corinna, chat, did not do anything. Guys, I slept in her bed and that was it. That was it!"

"It's not a fumble" - xQc responds to fans saying that he "lied" about the incident involving Corinna Kopf

During the Just Chatting segment of his March 26, 2024 broadcast, xQc reacted to the aforementioned clip in which Corinna Kopf described their interaction at a hotel. After stating that Kopf was "right" and that the two "didn't do anything," the streamer's attention was drawn to some viewers who stated that he "fumbled."

Responding to these comments, the Twitch and Kick star said:

"It's not a fumble. Guys, it's not a fumble. Not everybody needs to be gotten."

xQc gave an analogy to explain his sentiments, saying:

"Guys, if you're in the wilderness and you come across a very, like, high-level Pokemon, or whatever, right? Sometimes, you just flee."

During the same livestream, the content creator addressed another viral incident that recently occurred.

For context, on March 24, 2024, X user @schizarella shared an old video from the Quebec native's livestream with British streamer nyyxxii. They then claimed xQc had kissed his sister.

While addressing the matter, the 28-year-old clarified that he did not kiss his sister and did not even have a sibling.