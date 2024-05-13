"We can handle it like real men" - George Janko responds to Logan Paul "fact-checking" his allegations

George Janko responded to Logan Paul "fact-checking" his allegations in a recent post on X. For those unaware of the controversy, on the 66th episode of his podcast, George Janko collaborated with ImPaulsive Podcast host Mike Majlak. During their conversation, Janko leveled serious allegations against American comedian Bobby Lee, saying:

"I never had a problem with Bobby Lee. I had a problem with the way that Logan and you were gassing him to keep doing. He started the episode by putting his balls in my face. I let that one go, and then every two seconds he kept grabbing my d**k."

On May 12, 2024, Logan Paul posted a four-minute and 20-second video to "fact check" George Janko's claims. After addressing financial accusations, the influencer responded to Janko's situation with Bobby Lee by stating:

"This isn't to say, by the way, that I didn't f**k up along the way. I did. I should not have mocked his beliefs, I apologize for that. I should've stuck up for him with Bobby Lee and I definitely should've had his back more like a friend. There are a lot of things I would've done differently, but here we are. It saddens me that our story has unfolded this way."

On the same day, George Janko responded to Logan Paul in a now-deleted tweet, stating that the 29-year-old does not "need to make TikToks," and that he should speak with him in person. He added:

"Hey! No need to make TikToks, come talk to me in person! We can handle it like real men. @LoganPaul."

George Janko's now-deleted tweet in response to Logan Paul (Image via @je1an1wkf/X)

What accusations did George Janko level against Logan Paul?

During the aforementioned podcast episode with Mike Majlak, George Janko alleged that he was not paid for his time at ImPaulsive Podcast and instead paid $10,000 per month to be on the show.

He said:

"I had to start my own show because we're not making money on the show and I'm getting pushed out. (Mike Majlak responds, 'You made money on the show.') I can show you my books. I was spending 10Gs a month being on the show."

Janko additionally stated that he was "fired" from the podcast:

"Not you (Mike Majlak), not Kaleb, not Kevin, not Dylan. Nobody f**king called me when I got fired."

George Janko also claimed that Logan Paul was "making calls" and "directing his show," and that he couldn't accept a brand deal with the energy drink brand Celsius. He elaborated:

"I got my show going and then not only was I controlled and pushed around on ImPaulsive, but then Logan's making calls and directing my show. He told me that I couldn't take Celsius."

At the time of writing, Logan Paul had not responded to George Janko saying they should talk in person.