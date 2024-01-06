“We don’t care about him”: N3on’s X post about going to hospital receives questionable reaction

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama recently posted on X.com that he was on his way to the hospital and would appreciate his fans' thoughts and prayers. This post was shared across social media, including by accounts such as Keemstar’s Drama Alert.

While some fans of the content creator would express their well wishes for his health, far more were negative. From ridiculing him and making fun of his girlfriend to blaming it on his move to Kick, there were far more responses that, at best, were jokes and, at worst, openly hostile toward the content creator.

N3on has not, as of this time, given a further update since his most recent X.com post about going to the hospital, but it hasn’t stopped netizens from taking shots at the controversial content creator and his life:

“We don’t care about him wish he gets worse”

N3on admits he’s going to the hospital, and fans don’t find much sympathy for him

Rangesh is hoping his fans offer prayers of support and health in his time of crisis (Image via X.com)

On January 5, 2024, controversial content creator N3on made a post concerning his health. According to the former Fortnite player, he was heading to the hospital. His ailment has, by his admission, been going on for several months and has not subsided yet:

“Going to the hospital right now. Fever is back cough is worse. Getting fully checked for everything I just hope it’s nothing serious. This has been going on for 2 months and won’t stop. Love you guys. Troll s**t aside pray for me please.”

There were at least some well-wishes for N3on. A few replies came in from his post of fans who hope it’s nothing serious and that he would recover soon from whatever is ailing him. Unfortunately, not everyone was quite so positive about Rangesh's recovery.

Others insisted that since he has a long history of lying, such as faking his own death, they need proof he actually is at a hospital. Some responses brought up religion, suggesting that it’s karma. His girlfriend was also brought up, with an overwhelming number of people saying his girlfriend, Sam, could have given him a variety of STDs.

Quite a few netizens hoped that only negative things would happen to N3on for his history of lying and deceiving his fans over the years. The negativity ranged from simply being "irrelevant" to people wishing for his downfall as a result of his illness.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any word on N3on’s health at the time of writing this article. The controversial Kick streamer also said he would retire from content creation and become a doctor in 2024, but only time will tell if that takes place.