"Starting 2024, I retire": Controversial Kick streamer N3on claims he will stop streaming and become a doctor

Rangesh 'N3on' Mutama, a popular streamer on Kick, began his career on YouTube playing Fortnite. However, he has been involved in several controversies throughout his career. In a stream dated December 22, 2023, Rangesh made headlines by announcing that he would be retiring and quitting streaming to pursue a career in medicine.

In the stream, N3on returned from swimming and sat down to chat with his viewers when someone in the chat claimed to be a bot paid by Kane. This statement was about the recent allegations of view-botting against the streamer. This seemed to frustrate N3on, as he subsequently announced his plans to retire from streaming and pursue a career in medicine by 2024:

"You know what bro, I'm about to stop showing my face on the internet bro. I'm done. Starting 2024, I retire. I will not be showing my face on the internet anymore, I'm going to be what I was destined to be, a doctor. I'm over this sh*t and I appreciate everyone who stuck with me."

"He's capping": Viewers react to N3on talking about retiring and becoming a doctor

In the past few months, many streamers on Kick have been accused of using view bots on their streams. In Trainwreckstv's recent podcast, Adin Ross admitted to his channel being view-botted on Kick for the past five to six months. The streamer named HeelMike was also shocked when he lost around 15,000 viewers during his livestream but denied any allegations of botting.

N3on has been accused of viewbotting on multiple occasions, such as when Ice Poseidon said he had over 100k viewers. Ice Poseidon, aka Paul Denino, claimed that although the streamer has "content sometimes," there was no way he got 100k viewers.

The clip of Rangesh claiming to retire has gone viral on social media after being posted by Drama Alert on X. Many refused to believe him, as one user commented that he was "capping":

"He's capping + we don't care."

Popular streamer Jack Doherty also commented on the viral tweet and said to N3on fans that they were stuck with him (Jack).

This user said that the streamer should have become a doctor in the first place.

Here are some more reactions and comments from the viral post.

A clip of Rangesh updating his health status regarding a stomach disease has gained prominence on social media. Some viewers have raised concerns about his past controversy, where he was accused of faking cancer, and are now speculating if the streamer is repeating his antics.