"We don’t want that kind of content" - Xbox Chief Phil Spencer shares two cents on NFT Games

Block-chain technology and cryptocurrency have become a matter of much title-tattle in the last few months, and even Xbox's chief Phil Spencer gave his two cents on the exponential rise in "NFT Games."

NFTs might be a completely recent phenomenon. However, digital collectibles collected and stored have trickled down to everyday lives in the last few years.

The idea of NFTs in gaming has been touched upon in the gaming spectrum, although how they work and other intricate details remain shrouded in mystery, which has attracted a lot of attention.

Xbox's Phil Spencer expressed his views on the subject and while he didn't rule out the idea entirely, he didn't seem too impressed by it.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer admits to approaching the subject of NFTs with caution

Based on his conversation with Axios, here's what he said on the subject:

"What I’d say today on NFT, all up, is I think there’s a lot of speculation and experimentation that’s happening, and that some of the creative that I see today feels more exploitive than about entertainment. I don’t think it necessitates that every NFT game is exploitive. I just think we’re kind of in that journey of people figuring it out."

Spencer reiterated that he isn't averse to the idea of NFTs in gaming. However, he prefers to draw a cautious line before taking a decision as he's unaware of what they entail and are capable of.

The Xbox chief added:

“I think anything that we looked at in our storefront that we said is exploitive would be something that we would, you know, take action on,” he added. “We don’t want that kind of content.”

NFT games have already been teased with several high-profile studios working on them. According to recent reports, former Halo and Call of Duty developers are working on NFT games which are slated to be rolled out by 2023.

Xbox and Sony Interactive are two of the biggest video game houses the world has ever seen with the two locking horns for the video game throne for as long as fans can remember.

Will Xbox come out with NFT Games? (Image via Xbox)

While Xbox Chief Phil Spencer has fallen short of revealing if the studio has plans to jump into the NFT scene, it remains to be seen if it ever happens in the near future.

