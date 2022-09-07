"We encountered an incel": NRG Hazed accuses player of making misogynistic comments while playing Valorant ranked

Professional Valorant player NRG Hazed encountered a toxic opponent while playing Valorant ranked. The player in question started throwing the match from the get-go after hearing a woman's voice on his team. He started sabotaging the game by running away with the bomb and turning off the in-game voice chat.

Hazed swiftly tweeted:

"Q'd 1 ranked last night with my homie Kelly and we encountered an incel. Lost pistol, heard a female voice and immediately started running it down. He admitted to cheating on another account."

The tweet blew up with the accused player even replying to the comments. Blatantly revealing his prior bans for cheating, the accused was subsequently deemed nonchalant and toxic for his behavior.

Fellow streamers and esporting personalities such as s0m and Flexinja commented on the incident as well. Hazed also claimed that he has reached out to Riot employees to try to deal with the toxic player who openly admitted to cheating on other Valorant accounts.

Esporting personalities want the toxic player off Valorant after Hazed's tweet

Toxicity and misogyny have increasingly become a part of online culture in recent times. Online games such as Valorant are no exception. The game's ranked queues, just like most other FPS titles, are populated with many players who'd rather troll and offend others than compete.

NRG Hazed had queued up with fellow professional Valorant players on the female team of Counter Logic Gaming, Kelly "kellysama," when the incident happened. The full VOD of the game where the player started throwing after hearing Kelly's voice is linked below.

As corroborated by the VOD, the player started sabotaging from the second round. As Jett, he started to run towards the enemy with a spike and knife. After they lost the round, he started spamming "GG" and also made the first of his many dubious comments.

"We also we have a female, so it's just like."

Hazed promptly called him out, labeling him an incel in the chat and also out loud as he laughed. He said:

"Wow, holy! We have an incel on our team. What!?! Yo, we have an incel in the wild."

A few of his later comments emphasized the professional Valorant player's claim that he was being sexist.

The misogynistic comments (Image via NRG Hazed/ Twitter)

"RIOT TAKE CARE OF THIS MORON": Twitter reactions

Kellysama explained what the Jett meant by "worshipping a female" in her own post.

Esporting personalities like s0m had strong reactions against the player as he called on Riot to do something about it:

"i woke up to this RIOT TAKE CARE OF THIS MORON pls and ty"

Other streamers and Valorant players also jumped in, lambasting the player:

Some even talked about the futility of banning him because he has alternate accounts and always comes back:

As admitted by the accused, Riot doesn't IP ban. This means he can keep creating new accounts and propagate such behavior.

