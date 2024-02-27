“We could generate a lot of money” - KSI reveals old message from Wayne Rooney wanting to box him

It's widely known that YouTuber and now streamer JJ "KSI" has a roster of celebrity contacts on his phone, including former England international and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. JJ disclosed on the recent Sidecast episode (the Sidemen's podcast) that Rooney contacted him via text to propose a boxing match.

Given his family's ties to the sport, Rooney has recently toyed with the idea of stepping into boxing. KSI disclosed that in December 2022, Rooney contacted him to propose a fight, thinking it would be a hit with fans. JJ read out the message, stating:

"We could generate a lot of money."

KSI finally reveals the full message of Wayne Rooney proposing a fight

KSI had previously mentioned that Wayne Rooney had contacted him about a possible fight. However, in the latest Sidecast video, JJ finally shared the complete text message he received from Rooney over a year ago.

The topic was brought on by fellow Sidemen member and YouTuber Ethan "Behzinga," who said:

"Wayne Rooney had texted you before. He texted you saying, 'If you ever fancy scrapping...' or something, didn't he?"

KSI then pulled out his phone and read out the entire message that the former Manchester United captain had sent him:

"Alright, I've got it. This is 5th December, 2022. At 3:50 A.M. 'Hi mate, what do you think on me and you having a boxing fight? I think we could generate a lot of money. You up for it.' No question mark. Just a full stop. He's not asking."

He continued (reading the message from Rooney):

"'We could sell out a stadium with the right support and both make good money...' It would be great to see him just fight someone and if he annihilates that person, then yeah, fine, let's fight."

What did Wayne Rooney say about entering cross-over boxing?

As mentioned, Rooney has previously entertained engaging in a celebrity or content creation fight. In fact, during a recent appearance on the We Are The Overlap Podcast, Rooney expressed that he was open to the idea:

"You never know... [But] at the moment, I want to get back into management, not boxing. They've just been in touch to fight, yeah. There's been a few [opponents thrown around] obviously, Misfits have been in [touch] and that's been all over the news. But, listen, I want to focus on getting back into management."

It seems Rooney is currently contemplating a return to football management. However, given his hints about discussions behind closed doors, engaging in a fight may not be entirely out of the question.