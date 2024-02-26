“This guy is 30 btw” - Fans react as KSI seemingly undresses during the latest Sidemen Sunday video

British YouTuber (and now also a streamer) JJ "KSI" is no stranger to wild displays, both on and off the screen. The YouTuber surprised his fellow Sidemen members and crew by seemingly undressing and getting completely naked in their latest Sidemen Sunday video titled SIDEMEN YOU LAUGH YOU LOSE: IRL (February 25). Watch the censored clip here:

Expand Tweet

Naturally, this unexpected action caught fans off guard, leaving them surprised by the stunt. X user @EasyAce_1 commented:

"This guy is 30 btw"

Fans react to the YouTuber's latest antics (Image via X)

KSI shocks fans as he gets naked in front of his fellow Sidemen members in recent video

KSI exhibited his most daring behavior yet in the latest Sidemen Sunday video. The premise of the video revolved around members facing elimination if they succumbed to laughter during a specific challenge.

Towards the end of the video, JJ bravely decided to join the challenge and attempt to elicit laughter from the others, with thousands of pounds at stake. The YouTuber then promptly proceeded to undress himself and display his genitals.

(Timestamp: 40:06)

Naturally, this was enough to shock the rest of the members, prompting them to swiftly vacate their seats. The clip, of course, was heavily censored to comply with the platform's Terms of Service, as such content would violate its guidelines.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time JJ has engaged in a bizarre display. Last year, during a Sidemen Sunday video, the streamer did the unthinkable and urinated on the hands of a couple of the Sidemen members while the camera was rolling.

Displaying the act of urination violates YouTube's guidelines, so the moment had to be heavily censored. However, an uncensored version is available on Side+, where such content is permissible. Watch the censored clip here:

Fans react to KSI's bizarre stunt

One of the verified fan pages of KSI posted the clip from the Sidemen Sunday video that took place yesterday, resulting in many reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

JJ's bizarre stunt shocks netizens online (Image via X)

JJ has been a YouTuber for more than a decade. However, he has recently ventured into the realm of streaming as well.