"We just became strangers" - KSI opens up about relationship with father, says documentary brought them closer

Popular YouTuber and boxer JJ “KSI” appeared on the latest ImPaulsive Podcast (co-hosted by Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko) to open up about his rough childhood and severed relationship with his father.

For context, in a recent documentary released by Amazon, KSI was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with his father about how the duo could not establish a healthy relationship during the YouTuber’s formative years.

JJ admitted that since the documentary, the father-son duo has been rather close, keeping tabs and spending quality time with each other. Reflecting on how they had become estranged, the Sidemen member stated:

“We just became strangers.”

KSI's intimate conversation opens up a new side of YouTuber

Those following the YouTuber for a considerable amount of time will know that KSI doesn’t share much about his private life.

In a recent documentary, however, executively produced by Louis Theroux and distributed by Amazon Prime, fans got the opportunity to see the YouTuber’s day-to-day activities, including several emotional and intimate moments that opened up a new side of the creator.

Speaking about his relationship with his father, the UK-based YouTuber said:

“A lot of people are disconnected with their parents or their dads. Like the idea of not even hugging my dad, it was just a foreign thing. Or saying, ‘Oh, I love you dad,’ it’s so foreign. Back in the day, like, it’s crazy it never happened.”

(Timestamp: 00:53:11)

He further stated that his father had to take up multiple jobs to make ends meet, which unfortunately never allowed the pair to spend time together:

“And because he’s always working, it made sense, cause he had to do like two jobs and we didn’t have the time to bond ever.”

He continued:

“We just didn’t know each other. He was just a guy who provides and that was it. We didn’t have a relationship, we didn’t have that bond. That’s what I’m trying to fix now, that’s what I’m trying to create. It’s cool cause now I’m taking him to Arsenal games, talking to him all the time, saying, ‘what you up to?’…”

When asked what sparked the father-son duo to become close again, KSI replied:

“Believe it or not, it was the doc. It kinda just made us, really think like, ‘Oh sh*t, we’re not actually close at all’’.”

For those wondering, JJ's documentary KSI In Real Life is available on Amazon Prime for premium subscribers.

