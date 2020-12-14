"We need to acknowledge the positive impact of gaming": PUBG Mobile pro caster Ocean Sharma stresses on the need for esports

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other Chinese applications, a few months ago. Since then, there have been lots of stories about the game returning, raising gamers' hopes.

Soon after, PUBG Corporation revealed that it was working on bringing back the game in India via some changes for the local users. "Coming soon" teasers on the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India were also put out.

However, despite getting regular updates about PUBG Mobile's return, players have been frustrated with the lack of a concrete release date for the Indian version.

PUBG Mobile pro caster Ocean Sharma stresses on the need for esports

In keeping with these sentiments, professional caster Ocean Sharma, a renowned member of the PUBG Mobile community, today put up a tweet. It was directed at the government, pleading with the officials to look at the positives of gaming.

You tell me one negative impact that comes through gaming i’ll tell you two positives for the same?! @GoI_MeitY seems like a challenge?! — ocean (@lameboredghini) December 14, 2020

The professional caster also shared an exclusive statement with Sportskeeda:

"With the impact that gaming has had in quite a few months for the industry and its foundation, people had seen so much of a great impact over their mindsets."

"From fighting loneliness to depression, from engaging in good reflexive work to mental tasks, gaming did prove useful overall, and that's where the impact arrived."

"Esports gaming is a demo sport in Olympic games and Asian games. Hence we need more of it and not ban it."

The above tweet and statement clearly state that Ocean Sharma has a lot to say about the benefits of gaming and what role esports play in the lives of the country's youth.

Earlier today, the caster also rolled out a video where he talked about what issues the PUBG Mobile's Indian officials and the government are facing regarding the game's release.

