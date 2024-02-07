"We all need friends like these" - SteveWillDoIt garners praise for clearing Vitaly's $140,000 debt

Stephen "SteveWillDoIt" from Kick and the NELK Boys has endeared himself to the internet community by clearing a significant debt owed by fellow streamer and creator Vitaly. The latter recently revealed a $140,000 debt, and during Stephen's latest Kick stream, he handed Vitaly several bundles of cash, specifying that it would help him clear his debt. Stephen said:

"He is in debt, a $140K and his bank accounts are locked and everything. Here's your $140K (hands him the bundle of cash). You're out of debt. You can get your bank accounts back. There you go."

Naturally, this caught the attention of the Kick community. The clip quickly circulated across X, eliciting numerous appreciative comments directed towards the streamer. One X user wrote:

"We all need friends like these."

Fans react to Stephen clearing out Vitaly's debt (Image via X)

Vitaly reacts after fellow streamer SteveWillDoIt clears his debt

SteveWillDoIt has conducted IRL streams on the Kick streaming platform for the past few months. Yesterday, he was joined by Vitaly, a YouTube veteran turned streamer, for a collaborative streaming session.

At one point during their stream together, in the presence of UFC president Dana White, Stephen made a generous decision to give away $140,000 along with additional cash to assist Vitaly.

This stirred strong emotions in Vitaly, who expressed his gratitude by thanking both God and Stephen for the invaluable assistance. He said:

"God is good. God is good bro. I went to church for the first time last Sunday bro. Dude (looking at the camera), if you work hard and show up every day, no matter how hard your life is, the world is yours, bro."

He further added how he wanted to quit:

"So many times I wanted to give up and I stood up and pushed myself and angel like Steve came into my life and just f**king saved the day. Let's go! (Hugs Stephen)."

Fans react to SteveWillDoIt's clip

The endearing clip of SteveWillDoIt clearing Vitaly's debt garnered plenty of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans laud Stephen for his action (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X)

Despite the wholesome clip, Vitaly has frequently found himself amidst drama. Recently, he engaged in a verbal altercation with fellow Kick streamer Jack Doherty, who called him out for his content choices.