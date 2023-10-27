"That has to be a bag and a half": Popular YouTube group Nelk Boys signing with Kick leaves streaming community shocked

The Canadian-American YouTube channel Nelk Boys has entered into an exclusive contract solely with the emerging livestreaming platform Kick, with no other platforms involved. The YouTube group boasts a collective subscriber base exceeding 10 million, encompassing their primary channel named NELK (seven million subscribers) and popular podcast channel Full Send Podcast (two million subscribers).

Upon witnessing the group sign a contract with Kick, it has generated a series of surprised reactions. One X user remarked, hinting that the group must have received a hefty fee for their signatures:

"That has to be a bag and a half."

When will the Nelk Boys stream on Kick?

Fans react to the Nelk Boys signing for Kick (Image via X)

At the time of writing, the Nelk Boys have already gathered more than 5,000 followers on the platform. They have also posted a beneficial video to announce their presence on the platform. Furthermore, they disclosed that they will be conducting their inaugural In Real Life (IRL) livestream today (October 27), which will be themed around Halloween.

The group features prominent members such as SalimTheDream, SteveWillDoIt, and Kyle Forgeard. This group is among the most acclaimed content creators within the Gen Z audience. They have also been known for their frequent collaborations with notable figures like Donald Trump and Hasbulla.

It seems that the Nelk Boys are the first major YouTube collective to be active on the Kick platform. Before their signing, the UK-based YouTube group Sidemen had also established an account (5.7K followers) on the platform in preparation for their Charity Football Match in 2023.

However, it's worth noting that Sidemen is not particularly renowned for their streaming activities (despite a few of the members being streamers individually), except for its annual Charity Match streams.

Fans react to the news

Fans were understandably left with raised eyebrows as Kick managed to secure yet another significant name for their roster. In response to the news, here's what some fans had to say:

Fans react to Kick's latest acquisition. (Image via X)

The YouTube group is renowned for their prank and challenge-style videos on YouTube. It remains to be seen what type of content they will create on their new platform.

Kick also boasts other prominent streamers in their lineup, including Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, Paul "Ice Poseidon," Yousef "Fousey," and the Chess Grandmaster and streamer Hikaru "GMHikaru."