"We don't owe anyone anything" - FaZe Banks responds to criticisms and to those saying he's "ruining" FaZe Clan

Amid the recent controversy surrounding FaZe Clan, Richard "FaZe Banks," the new CEO, has responded to criticisms leveled at the esports organization. On April 30, 2024, FaZe Banks responded to X user @DramaAlert's post, in which Twitch and Kick streamer Josh "FaZe YourRAGE" chimed in on people saying that the collective was "changing."

FaZe Banks responded to those saying he was "ruining" the Los Angeles-based organization by saying that the sentiment was shared by the same people who "clowned" them for producing IRL content in New York. The 32-year-old also claimed that whenever they used community feedback to "make everyone happy," FaZe Clan ended up "sucking."

He wrote:

"Same people calling us 're**rded' and saying we're 'ruining FaZe' were the same ones that clowned us for making IRL content/vlogs in NY. Claiming the same thing back then, (as) they are now. We all know how that played out. Anytime we've listened to all the noise and tried to make everyone happy, FaZe sucks, when we get back to our roots, our real roots - simply having fun with our homies, s**t pops off."

Richard went on to say that FaZe Clan does not "owe anyone anything" and that the organization consisted of him and his friends "doing whatever" they wanted to do:

"It's funny how those things are correlated. We don't owe anyone anything. We owe the most to this name and this logo. First and foremost. Y'all can participate, spectate, commentate, whatever. But at the end of the day, this is me and my friends doing whatever the f**k we want to do, whatever interests us and excites us."

He added:

"That's what it’s always been at our peak levels of 'success.' And they should've never lost sight of that vision. The only thing that matters."

"Y'all want us to make Call of Duty videos, but don't want to watch them" - FaZe Banks slams those criticizing new FaZe Clan members

On the same day, X user @DavisNitroh's tweet went viral, in which they criticized new FaZe Clan members. According to them, anyone with "no talent," is friends with prominent streamers like Adin Ross or Kai Cenat, does IRL streams, and does not play video games can join the organization.

They tweeted:

FaZe Banks responded, saying people badmouthed the organization after they stopped recruiting Call of Duty trick-shotters. He also claimed that the community "didn't want to watch" content related to the first-person shooter:

"They'll never get it. It's the same people who were calling us re**rds for wanting to make IRL content/vlogs. When we stopped recruiting exclusively trick-shotters. We were 're**rded' and 'ruining FaZe' then too. Y'all want us to make Call of Duty videos, but don't want to watch them."

