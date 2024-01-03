"We had a Spotify exclusive thing" - YouTubers explain why Andrew Tate's podcast episode was deleted from their channel 

In 2022, Andrew Tate was invited to participate in an episode of the Fellas Podcast before his arrest by Romanian authorities in December of that year. This podcast is co-hosted by two YouTubers based in the UK, namely Callum "Calfreezy" and Josh "TheBurntChip." However, the episode was later removed from their YouTube channel.

The duo eventually revealed the motive behind their decision, explaining that they had an exclusive deal with Spotify. Consequently, due to PR considerations, they found it necessary to remove any association with Andrew Tate by removing the episode. Calfreezy said:

"Because we had a Spotify exclusive thing."

"It wasn't entirely our choice" - The Fellas explain why the Andrew Tate podcast episode was removed

For those unfamiliar, Andrew Tate has been a highly controversial figure in the online community. The former kickboxing champion has faced bans from various platforms, adding to the contentious nature of his online presence.

This situation necessitated The Fellas, operating under a Spotify-exclusive deal, to first remove their episode featuring Andrew Tate from Spotify and subsequently from YouTube. The short clips were also removed from their channel. Speaking about the action, Calfreezy said:

"People actually wanna know why that (episode with Tate) deleted...it wasn't entirely our choice..."

(Timestamp: 00:59:40)

He added:

"It was and it wasn't and I know people are gonna be like, 'Oh, it's a wishy-washy answer,' but the truth is, at that time, there was a lot of stuff going on, and because we had a Spotify exclusive thing, and there were certain things we wanted to do touring Australia, it hinged on whether that podcast was available."

The YouTuber also mentioned that nowadays, other content creators like George Janko have collaborated on podcasts with Tate:

"At that time, it was such a weird one. Now, I mean, you see like, George Janko has gone and done one with him, that did really well."

What are the allegations against Tate?

In December 2022, Andrew and Tristan Tate, along with two other individuals, were arrested under suspicion of operating a human trafficking business. They were also accused of establishing a criminal organization that exploited women by coercing them into generating p*rnographic material for money.

The group was eventually released after spending months in custody. Nevertheless, the Tate brothers are still not permitted to leave the country as the investigation into the allegations continues.