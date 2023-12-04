“Meanwhile Logan Paul and Impaulsive are falling apart” - George Janko records "wild" podcast ep. with Andrew Tate, shatters the web

Several months after cutting ties with Logan Paul and the 'Impaulsive' podcast, American YouTuber George Janko appears to be aligning with former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Janko announced on his X account on December 4 that the next episode of his podcast, The George Janko Show, would be featuring a conversation with Tate. Janko also included a picture of himself, Andrew Tate, and Tate's younger brother, Tristan Tate.

George Janko also called the episode 'wild,' tweeting:

"This week's episode with @Cobratate is gonna be wild..."

The former Impaulsive co-host did not mention Tristan Tate by name in his post but included a picture with the Chicago native beneath the caption. However, Janko did tag Andrew Tate in the post.

Janko's podcast has been available on Spotify since February when the influencer posted his first episode titled 'Why George Janko Is Not On Impaulsive.' He infamously left the show in early 2023 after a heated debate with show host Logan Paul surrounding his religious beliefs. Janko has publicly stated his strong faith in Christianity.

Fans reacted positively to the host's tweet, with some mentioning his success in comparison to the Impaulsive podcast 'falling apart,' with one fan commenting:

"Meanwhile @LoganPaul and @impaulsive are falling apart lol"

Most fans were excited for the next edition of the show, replying with:

"Damn... that's HUGE"

"Wtf bro this is massive"

"Left Logan and joined the Tates. Best decision he's ever made."

"No f****** way. Let's goooo"

"Holy W Janko"

However, some fans were not as positive. A few doubters claimed that Janko was overhyping the episode and wrote:

"Not really. Who hasn't done a podcast with them at this point."

"Oh God, you've sold out"

The episode has yet to be released, but per Janko's tweet, it is expected to be available later in the week. The episodes were previously released weekly on Thursday, though the show's schedule has appeared to change in recent weeks.

