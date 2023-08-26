George Janko urges brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul to not let 'the world tear them apart': "You guys came through the same bloodline"

George Janko has seemingly addressed the recent war of words between Logan Paul and his younger brother, Jake Paul. Janko had long been friends with the brothers, particularly with the older Paul.

Since the founding of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast in 2018, it was co-hosted by the elder Paul brother, Janko, and Mike Majlak. However, in late 2022, Logan Paul appeared to mock Janko for his religious beliefs.

Jibing at Janko, a devout Christian, Paul made offensive remarks regarding Jesus Christ. The YouTuber-turned-boxer also indicated that believing in Christianity is "f**king silly."

Janko criticized Paul for his comments and implied he was disappointed seeing his "best friend" insult his faith. Nevertheless, they'd apparently settled their differences, and Janko continued co-hosting the podcast till April 2023.

In May 2023, George Janko confirmed his departure from Impaulsive and labeled the podcast environment "toxic." Logan Paul subsequently jabbed at Janko after his departure. Besides, on his new podcast, The George Janko Show, Janko has now discussed the Paul brothers' sibling feud.

On the Impaulsive podcast earlier this month (August 2023), Logan Paul claimed that Jake Paul "sniped the Nate Diaz fight" from him. The younger Paul fired back by pointing out that his older brother's boxing career has been unimpressive and that he doesn't have the authority to dictate who he (Jake Paul) fights.

Weighing in on it, George Janko has emphasized that the Paul brothers should refrain from feuding against one another. Janko stated:

"All the people that you look at -- your brand managers, your managers, your camera guy -- all those people were not there when you guys were sharing each others' first birthdays, fifth birthday, sixth birthdays, high school. That's family. You can't get rid of your family. So, keep it between you guys. You guys love each other. I know you guys love each other."

He added:

"It can get competitive, and it can get crazy in this world that you guys live in. But never, ever, ever forget that you guys, at the end of the day, you guys came through the same bloodline. Don't let this world tear you guys apart."

Watch Janko's assessment in the video below:

What's next for Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and George Janko?

WWE superstar Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing) is scheduled to return to the boxing ring and fight BJJ savant/MMA star Dillon Danis. Their showdown is one of the two headlining matchups booked for the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card on October 14th, 2023. The fight card's other headlining matchup has YouTube megastar KSI facing Tommy Fury.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul (7-1 professional boxing) is fresh off boxing former UFC star Nate Diaz, beating Diaz via unanimous decision earlier this month. MMA aspirant Paul has expressed interest in facing Diaz in an MMA bout in the PFL next. Moreover, the Impaulsive podcast's former co-host, George Janko, has hinted that he'll continue working towards growing his new podcast, The George Janko Show.