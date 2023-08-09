The ongoing feud between YouTube sensations turned professional boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul has taken a heated turn as the two brothers engaged in a war of words during a recent episode of their podcast, 'IMPAULSIVE.'

Logan Paul kicked off the verbal battle by accusing Jake of snatching the Nate Diaz fight opportunity from him, claiming he had been generous in giving Jake favorable matchups.

"Because you definitely sniped the Nate Diaz fight from me," said Logan. "And I've been so lenient in giving you your opponents."

Jake Paul responded by dismissing Logan's authority over his opponent's choices and criticizing Logan's boxing career, citing his exhibition bouts and a loss to Floyd Mayweather.

"It's not your option to give me my opponents? responded Jake. "You haven't fought anyone. You don't fight real fights. It was just not your option to give me my opponents. You're not even a fighter. Like, you do exhibitions and lost, like, four years ago. So it's not your option to give me my fights."

The discussion turned personal as the brothers debated their boxing prowess. Logan cited his eight-round bout with Floyd Mayweather as evidence of his skills, while Jake challenged Logan's interpretation of his Mayweather fight.

Notably, Jake Paul recently achieved a unanimous decision victory against Nate Diaz, further solidifying his presence in the world of professional boxing.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is gearing up for his co-main event bout against Dillon Danis scheduled for the KSI versus Tommy Fury fight card on October 14, 2023.

Logan Paul sets sights on Tommy Fury: Vengeance fight brewing if 'TNT' triumphs over KSI

As Tommy Fury gears up for his upcoming bout against KSI, Logan Paul has thrown his hat into the ring.

Logan, motivated by a desire for vengeance on behalf of his brother, has expressed his interest in getting into the boxing ring for a rematch against Tommy Fury. In a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan outlined his intentions should Fury emerge victorious against KSI:

"If he stops KSI, I'm going for Tommy's throat. I love that vengeance storyline. I don't want to put the energy into the air but Tommy Fury is on my f**king radar. I have him in my scopes and I wanted him when Jake was fighting him. I'm going to be back in the conversation, which I'm f**king stoked about."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below [28:15 mark]: