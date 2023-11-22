“We want explicit songs” - Nick Eh 30 requests Eminem to snub family-friendly lyrics in Fortnite, leaves fans astonished

Fortnite personality and Twitch streamer Nicholas "Nick Eh 30" made a rather unusual appeal to famed rapper and musician Eminem. For those not acquainted with Nick, he is one of the prominent Fortnite content creators. What distinguishes him from others is his commitment to maintaining a family-friendly channel with a strict no-swearing policy.

Despite his strict adherence to a no-swearing policy, the streamer surprisingly presented an unusual request to Eminem, who is set to make his debut in the Fortnite game. He said this:

"Hey Eminem, we want explicit songs in Fortnite. Don't hold back."

Nick wants Eminem to drop explicit lyrics (Image via X/@NickEh30)

Is Eminem coming to Fortnite? Twitch streamer Nick Eh 30 has a special request

Fortnite's update on November 27 brings some thrilling additions, most notably the iconic rapper, musician, and occasional actor Marshall Mathers, widely known as Eminem, who is now a part of the game. Specifically, Epic Games has introduced two exclusive items for fans.

The game is poised to unveil two new characters inspired by Eminem's alter egos. One embodies his renowned Slim Shady appearance, reflecting his younger self with blonde hair. The other character portrays Marshall Mathers with a hat and a beard. Here is how they look:

Eminem skins set to launch in the game (Image via X)

In addition to these character additions, the game will include an emote titled "Mask Up: Don't Mess With Shady!" There's a likelihood that it will be accompanied by one of Eminem's iconic lyrics.

Eminem's Mask Up emote is set to be launched in the game as well (Image via YouTube/Brani)

Eminem, known for his explicit lyrics, will likely have family-friendly versions of his songs in Fortnite, aligning with the game's community guidelines and content standards, which avoid explicit content.

Surprisingly, Nick Eh 30 requested explicit content in Eminem's songs for Fortnite, despite the streamer rarely using curse words in his streams. This naturally sparked widespread attention. Here are some notable reactions to his post:

Fans react to Nick Eh 30's unusual request (Image via X/@NickEh30)

Eminem isn't the only artist featured in the game; Fortnite has previously released skins depicting artists like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. The game also includes top athletes such as Neymar Jr. and Harry Kane.