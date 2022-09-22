"We want to provide a platform for our creators with endless earning features": Sunny Malhi, CEO of Gameoff

Gameoff is a new gaming video platform that aims to provide content creators with better revenue opportunities.

Content creators get a staggering 90 percent of their total earnings on Gameoff. The platform has already received an overwhelmingly positive reception, thanks to its focus on building healthy monetization features.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Gameoff founder and CEO Sunny Malhi talks about the value of content creators, the Indian gaming industry, and more.

Sunny Malhi on how Gameoff is giving Indian gamers a better opportunity in content creation

Q. What is your take on the gaming industry in India? Will there be scope to expand in the coming years?

Sunny: The gaming industry in India is already playing a massive role in the creator’s economy. It is just getting started, and in the coming years, the industry will become bigger than the music and movie industry combined.

The scope is massive, and when you talk about gamers in India, they are much smarter and unique compared to any other industry.

Q. Do you feel that content creators in the country are undervalued? Why so?

Sunny: I do not just feel; I am 100% sure that they are undervalued. What I am saying is that when you look at creators from the United States, they are more appreciated and are paid well in their markets. But it should be the other way around since we have a massive scale of users here who consume more content compared to the USA or anywhere else.

At the moment, no one is building for our users to support them and give them the wings they deserve. I have spoken to hundreds of creators from our market, and one thing that I have realized is that there is a big hole to fill in our creator’s economy.

Q. The Indian government recently banned two of the most famous battle royale mobile games. Do you feel that such bans hinder the gaming industry overall?

Sunny: Temporary, yes. But you need to understand one thing, which is that gamers are smart, and they do know why this decision was made by our officials.

Yes, it is temporarily affecting every gamer and the market, but this will not last long since our user base is always hunting for new gaming experiences. They have the superpower of shifting to new games seamlessly.

Q. What was the vision and mission behind launching the Gameoff website? How do you plan on expanding it?

Sunny: From the first day, our aim was crystal clear. We wanted to provide a platform for our creators with endless earning features.

We know what work goes behind creating content, whether it is gaming, entertainment, or vlogs. We wanted to give our creators an opportunity and a new door to maximize their payoffs for all the hard work they do.

Our plans are simple and involve putting ourselves in the middle of the gaming market.

Q. Being a streaming platform, Gameoff already has tough competitors like Twitch, YouTube, and more. Why should content creators choose Gameoff over the other popular options?

Sunny: Well, I guess this question should be asked to the creators! So far, we have 25k users and 150 active creators.

The reason why every creator is getting interested in Gameoff is because we actually focus on creators rather than our competitors. We are building a platform for creators. Thus far, they have loved it and have called it home.

I think these giants have stopped innovating since they are already at the top, but there is a lot to be done for our creators. Gameoff is simply giving them what they deserve and not just some bare minimum.

Q. You previously built an app called Trophy, which was aimed at the gaming industry. How different is the Gameoff website compared to the app?

Sunny: In the past, I have built an app called Trophy, which is an editing tool for gamers, where they can simply create montages or highlights of their favorite gaming sessions for a maximum of 30 seconds (kind of like TikTok for gamers).

But soon, I realized gamers love the editing tool, but they are not engaging enough on the platform. This made me realize that this whole app is a feature and not just a standalone business.

Gameoff, on the other hand, is a powerhouse for creators, a fully functional video platform for creators in every corner that is optimized for monetization.

We just launched (out of the beta stage) on 15 September 2022, and within the next two to three months, we are bringing some game-changing monetization features for creators.

Q. Since India has a moderately strong esports scene, do you have any plans with regards to Gameoff's contribution towards the growth of competitive gaming in the country?

Sunny: India is just getting started in the gaming space. Gameoff is early in the scene, and it will only benefit us.

Since our aim is to open all the doors for creators, yes, our contribution to the growing gaming space in our nation will be big.

In less than two years, Gameoff will be the main stage for creators in India, providing what they deserve by maximizing their earnings.

Q. What are some of the aspects that youngsters must keep in mind before joining the gaming industry?

Sunny: Do it for love, not for money. I am saying this because I have met many gaming creators who are struggling to grow big to make a mark in the gaming industry. And they are very sad and heartbroken because when they started, they only focused on their earnings.

Start with a love for the games you play, have fun, create content and keep your earnings on the side. Youngsters are smart these days. They know better for themselves, but they also lack experience, and that is where 90% of the mistakes they make come from.

Love every bit of your journey, and most importantly, try to interact with your fans at least twice a week. Thank your fans personally. It will make you feel good.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far