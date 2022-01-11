Indian YouTubers take part in real-life Ludo and four other games for a prize pool of 10 Lakh INR

The Indian gaming community on YouTube is stronger than ever. Many content creators have taken to the platform to show off their prowess in gaming.

Aside from gaming, YouTubers also like to have fun. In a recent event, some of the biggest content creators hailing from India are taking part in real-life games. This event's prize pool is a whopping 10 Lakh INR which ups the stakes for all participants.

YouTubers enjoy real-life games in a tournament with prize pool of INR 10,00,000

There are a total of five games that the content creators will take part in. These games are:

Ludo

Last to Leave the Bathtub

Couple Newspaper Dance

Last to Stop Eating Giant Food

Treasure Hunt (Final round)

A total of 26 content creators are taking part in this tournament that has a whopping prize pool of INR 10,00,000. The winners of the top four games will proceed to the final Treasure Hunt round.

A total of five videos will be shot capturing each game and the first video will be published tomorrow, 12 January 2022 on Fukra Insaan’s YouTube channel. Rachitroo, Triggered Insaan, DhiruMonchik, Maxtern, Glam Couple, MR & Mrs Chaudhary, and Neon Man are some of the popular content creators taking part in this event.

Fukra Insaan, a popular content creator with over 4 million subscribers on his channel, commented:

“The idea behind such videos is to give a unique experience to the Indian audience. It’s really fun to record, and the love that I have been getting from the audience is tremendous. This is just the beginning, and I will be coming up with more such amazing videos.”

One of the participants, Triggered Insaan, with 14.6 million subscribers on YouTube said:

“It was an amazing experience to be a part of this video. It was real fun and I hope the audience will love this too. I am really proud of what my brother is creating.”

Another participant, Rachitroo, with 4.35 million subscribers stated:

“Whenever I attend any event of Abhishek bhai (Fukra Insaan) it is a lot of fun. He is like a big brother to me, and is very supportive and kind. He is investing a lot of money in these videos and I really hope people enjoy it and encourage him to make more.”

Fans will have to tune in over the coming weeks to see who grabs the biggest chunk of the 10 Lakh INR prize pool.

