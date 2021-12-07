"Temporary restrictions should be replaced with a permanent ban for BGMI hackers": Shazia 'Mysterious YT' Ayub

Creating a successful YouTube channel is quite difficult and comes with its own sets of challenges. Mysterious YT, a YouTube channel that was started three years ago, has picked up pace in the last year and garnered over 331K subscribers.

Shazia Ayub, the creator of the channel, has seen her fair share of ups and downs that come with becoming a YouTuber with a channel dedicated to gaming. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Shazia talks about her journey so far and her thoughts about BGMI and Valorant.

Q. You first started your YouTube journey as a streamer over two years ago. How has that journey been?

Mysterious YT: In a nutshell, my journey has been terrific! It has fetched considerable changes in my life. I believe, in any journey, your experiences are your ultimate asset. That is what we hold on to for the rest of our lives. Therefore, I'm still trying to attain new experiences every day. We know that vicissitudes are inevitable, and I have come out stronger every time. I am sure I am going to continue it this way!

Q. Your channel’s name is Mysterious YT; however, your fans already know your identity. So what is so mysterious about Mysterious YT?

Mysterious YT: Well, that is the thing! It is barely evident to know who we are just by knowing the names, right? I have intrigued people by putting up my channel as 'Mysterious'; just like you asked this question! However, there is nothing so mysterious about me. I am like an open book. It's pretty easy to decipher 'Mysterious YT'!

Q. On a more serious note, acceptance of game streaming as a profession is still frowned upon, and being a female streamer is still considered more of a taboo. Did you ever have to deal with sexism or male peer pressure when you started your journey? How did you overcome the negativity?

Mysterious YT: The question itself tells half of the truth. We cannot deny the fact that the society we are living in finds it too hard to accept when it comes to pushing the boundaries or going against the stereotypical norms. I took the chance. I knew that it was not going to be easy, either to convince people around me or to pave the way for myself in a world where the dominance of men has been soaring high for so long.

I would not say peer pressure, but yes, I have been criticized by people who could not celebrate the change or afford to see the new beginning. I hope we witness a day when the outlook changes so that we do not have to frame up such questions or answers either.

Q. The release of PUBG New State was celebrated by players all around the world. What did you like most about the game?

Mysterious YT: First of all, I would say the graphics of PUBG New State is pretty cool and realistic. It was not an easy job to provide almost a good interface, but I must say that they have done it very efficiently. Krafton has also come up with a lot of new features! I really like the feature where players can resurrect their teammates and also recruit enemies and team up with them.

Q. Social media is filled with battle royale enthusiasts asking for the release of BGMI Lite. What are your opinions regarding the matter? Should there be a lighter version of one of the most popular mobile games in India?

Mysterious YT: Yes, I abide by the request of such enthusiasts. Krafton should release its lighter edition. This is because BGMI is not optimized for low-end devices. Some people are as passionate about games as any other gamer but sadly remain deprived of the access as they cannot afford to pay for high-end devices. Since BGMI has already created the hype, it should be accessible to everyone, whoever wants to give it a go!

Q. Your videos titled “Hacker Ground Mobile India” clearly shows how frustrated you are with hackers in BGMI. What permanent solution can Krafton come up with in order to reduce the number of hackers in the game?

Mysterious YT: I got fed up to the extent that I thought of halting for a while. I believe that temporary restrictions should be replaced with a permanent ban if any profile is found suspicious of the act. When it comes to games like Fortnite or Valorant, we don't come across any hackers like these! Their analogy can be used and executed to improve the gaming experience in BGMI.

Q. You have streamed both BGMI and Valorant on your YouTube channel. Despite both being battle royale games, what is the most distinct difference between the gameplay of the two titles? Which of the two do you like more and why?

Mysterious YT: They are quite different from each other! The major difference between the two is the gaming mechanism. The titles are uniquely diverse in terms of guns, shooting techniques, and a few distinctive yet special add-ons. All of these change the course of the game and the experience while playing them separately.

Mysterious YT: If you ask me, I would prefer Valorant over BGMI any day! This is mainly because I have been a PC gamer since the beginning of my career. It is more convenient for me to play on a PC rather than a mobile phone. Moreover, I have a fascination towards Valorant!

Q. A new agent, Chamber, was recently introduced to Valorant. What is your personal take on the character? What type of matches is he most useful for?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You’ve seen him in game, now add a little Chamber to your background. You’ve seen him in game, now add a little Chamber to your background. https://t.co/D8Fx1G1XjS

Mysterious YT: As per me, Chamber is one of the best-added characters in the game. Even though it is characterized as a Sentinel, it can also be a Dualist. Chambers could be a great substitute for Jett.

Chamber is most useful for bigger maps such as Bind and Breeze. He can also be used for maps like Split and Ascent because of his ability to teleport.

Q. You are one of the streamers who is associated with the popular marketing agency, Alpha Zegus. How has the agency helped you in your journey to become a successful YouTuber?

Mysterious YT: Alpha Zegus has helped me in every way possible to become a successful YouTuber! My association with the agency happened a few weeks back, and it has been decent so far. They are really helpful and have always come up with great recommendations for me. On the professional front, they have always ensured that I get profitable brand deals and alliances. Whenever I get stuck with any kind of doubt or have any query, they are always there to help me out. What else can I ask for? I'm just thankful and continuing the journey forward!

Q. Your recent YouTube videos are all about pushing your BGMI rank to "Conqueror". What tips and tricks can you share with players who have the same goal in mind?

Mysterious YT: First and foremost, while setting such objectives, players should not put their health at risk. I have seen people getting so lost in it that they do not even care about anything else. That should not happen. Here are a few tips and tricks:

Also Read Article Continues below

Try to push during the early days of the BGMI season.

While playing matches, focus on having a proper loot.

Try to drop in a location where your survival can be prolonged.

Indulge only in necessary combats.

Play in a particular mode.

Carry all the various grenades so that you can use them whenever needed.

Use a rating protection card when you're playing such matches.

If playing in a squad, teamwork is always the main work!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar