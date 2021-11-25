"Many BGMI gamers have now shifted to PUBG New State due of its excellent graphics and futuristic map design": Raman Chopra

Becoming an accomplished YouTuber is not an easy task, but people should not give up if they are passionate. Raman Chopra, a game streamer and content creator, proved it as his success came more than seven years after creating his channel.

From GTA 5 to Forza Horizon 5, Raman enjoys a wide variety of games. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, he talks about his journey as a YouTuber, his popular videos, and more.

Q. Hello Raman! Tell us a bit about your life as a streamer and what was the driving force behind creating a YouTube channel.

I created my YouTube channel in July 2010. I used to upload diverse clips on my channel, starting from animated clips made by me, guitar cover songs, tutorials of 3D software, to VFX videos of myself. I tried almost everything and yet did not get any success.

Gradually I started streaming on my YouTube channel, but my phone was not compatible with livestream. Hence, I resorted to capturing the gameplay and uploading the videos. Finally, I bought GTA 5 in 2017 and played it at 15-20 FPS on 640x480 resolution since I had a potato PC. As a result, I decided to buy a GPU for my computer, and after that, my life totally changed.

I eventually made some quality friends via GTA Online who are still in touch. Now we play Valorant together!

I always had a passion and a dream to get the Silver Play Button. Now that I have achieved it, my next target is the Gold Play Button (1 million subscribers).

Q. Gamers are still not taken very seriously by Indian society. Was your family supportive when you first wanted to take up gaming as a profession?

Everyone thinks that playing games is a waste of time. So I played games and completed my education as well. I am a Software Engineer, and after completing my studies, I worked for an MNC and then shifted to my dad's work. When I used to get off the job by 8 PM, I used to play games and then eventually started streaming.

Only my brother and my mother used to know about my streaming. When I started earning money from YouTube via membership and sponsorships, I quit my father’s work and pursued it full-time. Earlier, he used to ask me not to play games, but when he learned that I am earning via playing games, he told me to do whatever I enjoyed.

Q. What activities do you enjoy when you are not immersed in the world of gaming?

When I am not in my gaming world, I love watching new movies, TV series and listening to good music.

Q. From BGMI to GTA 5, your YouTube channel has a variety of games that you like to indulge in. What is your favorite game genre? Which games did you play in your childhood days?

I love playing racing games.

During my childhood days, I used to play Contra, Mario, Age of Empires, Need for Speed (NFS), and more.

Q. Forza Horizon 5 has been heavily appreciated by gaming enthusiasts all over the world, and you recently streamed the game. What were the best aspects of it? Which car games do you like the most?

I am into racing games, and when I played Forza Horizon 5 on my steering wheel, the feel of it was awesome. I felt that I was driving a supercar, and the experience was too good. The graphics are so real that I felt like I was driving a McLaren in real life.

Coming to car games, the NFS series is the best, and if I have to choose one, then it would be NFS: Most Wanted.

Q. You have streamed quite a few GTA 5 RP videos centered around Squid Game. Have you watched the Netflix show? What is your favorite mission/quest that you have successfully completed in GTA 5 Online?

As I mentioned before, I love to watch movies and TV series, but I did not watch Squid Game until the Squid Game theme RP was introduced in GTA Online. Then I binge-watched the series and started playing Squid Game RP

My favorite mission in GTA 5 is the Diamond Casino Heist.

Q. Now that PUBG New State has arrived, do you think it will cut down the popularity of BGMI?

Of course! A lot of gamers who were playing BGMI have now shifted to PUBG New State because of its excellent graphics and futuristic map, Troi.

Q. Speaking of battle royale games, you have also played Valorant competitively. What do you think is a major contributing factor for the success of Valorant Esports in India?

In Valorant, we play with different agents with unique abilities that make the game more interesting. It's a great game to play, and it's entertaining to spectate as well. The audience has made the success possible.

Q. Alpha Zegus is one of the best marketing agencies that helps in boosting the popularity of streamers and content creators. What do you love the most about your association with Alpha Zegus?

Alpha Zegus makes everything smooth. The team manages everything and does all the work on my behalf. They support me all the time, both professionally and personally.

Q. What are your words of advice to struggling YouTubers who want to create their identity as a streamer/content creator?

I have seen that a lot of new streamers get influenced by other YouTubers and copy their work by hiding their personality. This is very wrong. I have three main pieces of advice:

1. Be yourself.

2. Do not give up.

3. Keep Grinding.

Using abusive language to grow faster is a myth, and one must discard that habit. Try to be positive and spread happiness.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar