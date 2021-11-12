“I see a good balance of competition, opportunities, and motivation for Valorant players in India”: Rohan “HydraFlick” Ledwani

Valorant’s competitive scene in India is gradually becoming more popular. A few players are putting their best foot forward in securing their identities as professional gamers.

From engaging in Asus ROG’s The Ultimate Boss Fight to streaming Valorant frequently, Rohan “HydraFlick” Ledwani is one of the FPS’ famous gamers in the country.

The 23-year-old Valorant streamer and content creator has over 320K subscribers on YouTube and over 75K followers on Instagram. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, HydraFlick talked about his journey as a content creator, Valorant’s competitive scene in India, and more.

Q. Hello, Rohan! Tell us about your journey as a content creator and as a professional esports player.

So far, my journey as a content creator has been surprisingly great. It is surprising because I was not aiming to become one. I was into the PUBG PC competitive scene, and from then on, it was all about playing to become the best. My team and I won tournaments, and I commenced streaming. In time, followers came along.

Q. What were you pursuing before you joined the world of esports? What do you like to do when you are not immersed in gaming?

Before esports and streaming, I was looking forward to starting a small business of my own as I hail from a family with a business background. I cannot think of anything else after living this life for so many years.

In my free time, I like to visit people who are very close to me. Due to the routine that streamers follow, connecting with family and friends is very important. It is something that I avoided for a long time, so I’ve learned it the hard way (*smiles*).

Q. Since esports is still not considered a profession by many Indians, did you face criticism when you decided to take up gaming professionally? Were your parents supportive?

Yes, I did face a lot of criticism, but I don’t blame them for not understanding how gaming works professionally. It still is an entirely new idea to many people, and it will take some time for them to grasp such a concept.

My mother was very supportive, and she got me all the equipment that I needed to start streaming. However, she was very concerned about how I was going to make it. On the other hand, my dad allowed me to pursue streaming but bugged me every day to ask if it was worth it. Until I got my first cheque, the first few months were tough.

Q. Your YouTube channel is named “HydraFlick”. What is the story behind this unique name?

I kept my name as Hydra when I first started playing CS: GO. I never had any fixed name during my initial days, so I decided to go with Hydra as it is related to the monster from God of War. Later, I added Flick as a suffix when I started my journey on YouTube, as I was known for my flicks in CS: GO.

Q. You stream Valorant quite frequently and have also played the game in tournaments. What’s your take on the Valorant esports scene in India?

I see a good balance of competition, opportunities, and motivation. Tournament organizers like TEC and Skyesports are pushing it hard to give chances to players. Riot Games itself is heavily involved in our region.

GE & VLT Asteria have made us proud by qualifying for international tournaments. So I believe that the future for Valorant in India is looking great!

Q. Chamber will be the latest addition to the Sentinal class of Valorant, which already consists of Sage, Cypher, and Killjoy. What are your thoughts on the upcoming agent?

I see Chamber’s potential to replace the second Duelist on a map like Fracture or Breeze.

Q. Valorant has its fair share of popular gamers and streamers. Is there any gamer/team that you look up to? Who are they?

Jay Won @sinatraa fish slapped mac with his tail after this fish slapped mac with his tail after this https://t.co/e4o0Ywr5MA

I look up to Sinatraa. From being a competitive Overwatch player, he quickly became one of the best Valorant players.

When it comes to teams, I would say I look up to our Indian team, VLT, because of their consistency. They are pretty dynamic, and the whole team works in sync. It is fantastic to watch them win.

Q. Your YouTube channel has over 300K subscribers. What kind of videos do you like uploading the most? How do you plan on your growing your channel?

For now, I am just focusing on streaming regularly, as I am motivated to grind to the top of the leaderboard in Valorant.

As for the rest, I like to pick the best parts from my livestream and compile them together for viewers. It is more like a recap for those who missed my stream. I plan to grow this channel consistently.

Q. You are associated with a marketing agency called Alpha Zegus. How has it helped you with your reach and popularity? What are the benefits of being associated with such an agency?

Alpha Zegus has been a blessing. With this marketing agency, it is not just about the quality and quantity of work but also about how they treat us. They treat creators like a family, which I feel is the most critical factor.

Alpha Zegus has been critical in building my brand value, not only in the endemic space but with some exciting non-endemic brands such as KFC, Old Spice, MuscleBlaze, and more. Most importantly, no matter how busy it gets, they are always available on call, as managers or friends.

Q. What words of advice would you like to share with the rising game streamers and content creators in India?

My advice to rising game streamers and content creators would be to follow the initially set plan and develop original ideas.

The first few months will be tricky as you might have to face multiple opinions or witness someone doing something straightforward and gaining a lot out of it. But you have to take a step back and analyze your choices. Always follow your ideas and do what you love the most. That way, you will be pleased and be able to build your kind of audience.

