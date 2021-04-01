ASUS ROG announces “The Ultimate Boss Fight” for Valorant, with HydraFlick as the final boss and a prize pool of INR 1,75,000

ASUS ROG has come up with another exciting Valorant tournament for India. However, the competition will be a little different this time around.

The Ultimate Boss Fight tournament will feature popular YouTuber and online video game personality Rohan “HydraFlick” Ledwani as the final boss of the competition.

Moreover, the tournament will have a generous prize pool of INR 1,75,000 to be distributed among the winners and participants.

The tournament will mainly focus on helping out low-tier Valorant teams in India, but that’s not to say that the professional players can’t partake in the fun.

Registrations are open to all, and anyone is eligible to apply until the 2nd of April 2021, as the competition starts off on the 3rd.

To participate in ASUS ROG’s The Ultimate Boss Fight Valorant tournament, players have to get themselves registered on: https://theesports.club/event/rog-the-ultimate-boss-fight/.

HydraFlick will be the final boss in The Ultimate Boss Fight Valorant Tournament

The team who reaches the finals of The Ultimate Boss Fight will face HydraFlick as the final boss (Image via ASUS ROG)

The Ultimate Boss Fight Valorant Tournament will be a bit different from how tournaments are generally held on the shooter.

Instead of having the tried-and-tested seeded team vs seeded team in the Grand Finals, ASUS ROG will be looking to shake things up a bit.

The team who reaches the finals of the tournament will face HydraFlick as the final boss.

Moreover, there is another twist in the tournament. The team that loses in the finals will have to give up their gaming alias for a week. So, if HydraFlick and his team lose in the finals, he will have to relinquish using his IGN for an entire week.

However, that is on his social media and inside the game, and not on his YouTube channel.

Commenting on the campaign, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said:

“We recently introduced the ROG Strix series in India and have received an overwhelming response. We have always aimed to empower gaming enthusiasts and creators with the best personal experience when it comes to gaming. The Valorant Ultimate Boss Fight - an online tournament further adds to the thrill and provides another opportunity like ROG Showdown and ROG Master for the gaming community to collaborate and engage in meaningful experiences that will help them refine their skill further.”

Here are the prize distributions for ASUS ROG’s The Ultimate Boss Fight Valorant tournament:

Grand Finals winners: INR 100,000/-

Playoff Winner: INR 50,000/-

Playoff Runner Up: INR 25,000/-