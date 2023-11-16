"We all wanted to share stories": FaZe Rug responds to allegations of exploiting the death of his dog for views

Brian Awadis, better known as FaZe Rug, has responded to criticism from viewers who have accused him and his family of taking advantage of the death of their dog, Bosley. The family of content creators has been accused by many on social media of "milking" the dog's demise by making three separate videos talking about it.

The videos have been uploaded to Brian's own channel, his brother's YouTube channel (Brawadis), and their parent's channel named Mama Rug and Papa Rug. The FaZe Clan member has taken to X, formerly Twitter, and responded to the allegations, claiming the family just wanted to share their stories about their late dog, explaining that monetizing the incident was not their intent.

FaZe Rug wrote:

"Bosley was our family dog and we loved him so much. At first we made the 1 video to break the news but we all wanted to share our own stories about Bosley for our own channels as well, and wanted the whole family there."

"Three videos in one hour is wild": Social media weighs in as FaZe Rug responds to allegations of using the death of his family dog for views

As mentioned before, there has been quite a widespread controversy after certain viewers called FaZe Rug and his YouTuber family out for uploading three videos on three separate channels to announce the death of their dog. Many appeared to think this was insensitive and that the family was taking advantage of the news to garner more views.

In his response, the FaZe Clan co-owner also explained the three separate videos as individual updates from their own channels. He also recognized why some people have found it disingenuous and stated:

"As I understand why you guys think this is wrong, I also want you guys to understand that this is the first time we’ve ever dealt with something this serious and we just wanted to inform you guys on our own YouTube channels."

However, a section of the viewer base appeared to remain unconvinced about FaZe Rug's explanation of the YouTube videos. Many pointed out that three videos about their dog's death were uploaded within an hour of each other. Here are some general reactions to his post on X.

Fans have extended their support, however, with some saying FaZe Rug doesn't need to explain his family's actions at the time of his loss.

