Weibo Gaming wins PEL 2023 Spring Week 1

On February 12, Weibo Gaming won Week 1 of the PEL 2023 Spring after exhibiting admirable performances over the last three days. The crew acquired 157 points from 15 matches with the support of three Chicken Dinners.

They saw a slow start in this event, as the squad barely made it to the Weekly Finals after securing 10th place in Breakout (weekly first phase). It's also worth mentioning that this team recently added Suk and DaoShi to their lineup.

Top five squads of PEL Week 1 Finals (Image via Tencent)

Surprisingly, Vision Esports managed to overtake several experienced teams to obtain the second position with 147 points in Week 1. The Chinese maestro, Order, helped Nova Esports hold the third spot. This side's performance on Day 1 was less than adequate; however, the next day, they made their comeback after clinching two back-to-back Chicken Dinners.

PEL 2023 Week 1 Finals overall standings

Here is the overall scoreboard for the Week 1 Finals:

Team Weibo - 157 points Vision Esports - 147 points Nova Esports - 147 points Regans Gaming - 128 points LGD Gaming - 127 points Four Angry Men - 120 points Team Pai - 118 points The Chosen - 116 points Tong Jia Bao Esports - 116 points Titan Esports Club (TEC) - 116 points J Team - 110 points Six Two Eight (STE) - 105 points Action Culture Technology - 105 points Wolves Esports - 94 points KONE ESPORT - 62 points

RSG and LGD also managed to make it into the top five, coming fourth and fifth with 128 and 127 points, respectively. Four Angry Men, who came eighth in PMGC 2022, picked up 120 points without securing a Chicken Dinner and had quite a good week to build momentum for their upcoming matches.

STE finished 12th in PEL Week 1 (Image via Tencent)

The top five squads have progressed to the PEL second weekly Finals, while the rest will fight in Week 2 Breakout. A few well-known squads, such as Tianba and AG, were among the five teams who couldn't qualify for the Week 1 Finals.

The Chosen had gotten a bit of momentum going for them on Day 2 during the sixth and seventh matches when they took back-to-back Chicken Dinners. However, they couldn't maintain their form in the next six game. The side somehow jumped to eighth place after plundering 18 points in the 14th match.

Top five players from PEL Week 1 (Image via Tencent)

The third and final day of the contest turned out to be fabulous for TEC as they collected 57 points in their last three matches, nearly half of what this squad had accumulated in their previous 12 games.

The defending champion squad, who has been hired by Wolves Esports, came 14th on the overall scoreboard. Despite starting their campaign with a Chicken Dinner, they lost their momentum in subsequent matches as they were eliminated six times without a single point.

Poll : 0 votes