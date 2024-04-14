"Welcome to the family": IShowSpeed gets two cats and names them "Master" and "Slave"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" went on an IRL streaming expedition to adopt more pets, and chose two cats to add to his family. Earlier this year, he got a dog and named it after the n-word, ruffling a lot of feathers online. Darren has continued the trend of giving his pets some very unconventional names, christening one of the cats as "Master" and the other one as "Slave".

The clip of the streamer pointing to the white cat and naming it Master while choosing to give a black cat the name Slave has gone viral on social media after being shared by viewers. Like the time he named his dog, his latest naming convention has been called outrageous by some.

IShowSpeed was quite excited to welcome the cats to his family, and introduced them to his viewers as follows:

"Welcome to the family! Your name is going to be Slave (pointing to the black cat). And your name is going to be Master. Welcome to my family, I'm getting both cats, buying them right now let's go!"

"Let's go!": IShowSpeed gets excited after buying two cats

Expand Tweet

Darren is known for his chaotic streams, rising in popularity over the last few years to become one of YouTube's most popular content creators. Although his football content has found worldwide appeal, the 19-year-old has recently been on a shopping binge, buying two Lamborghinis last month, including a Huracan with a custom CR7 livery.

After getting a dog that he named the n-word earlier this year, it seems IShowSpeed has been looking to expand the number of pets. The teenage YouTuber was charged up after deciding on the two cats, saying:

"I'm locked in. Come on baby! Let's go, welcome to the family. Welcome to the Speed gang family."

He also talked to the cats, telling them that his dog would probably like them both:

"You have to meet Ni**a, I think Ni**a is going to like you. I think that Ni**a is going to like you too, actually."

IShowSpeed seemed quite taken with the white cat, and described it as cute and cuddly after holding it for the first time:

"Oh, you are so cute and fluffy, I love touching you. I can't wait to touch you when I'm home. Welcome the family Master."

However, when he got the cats home, his dog did not seem to get along very well. Only time will tell if IShowSpeed can have the three pets under one roof, or if he will have to return them to the store.