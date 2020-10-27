What is 1v1.lol, the browser based Fortnite trainer

Fortnite has inspired quite a number of games trying to capitalize on the success and recognizability of Fortnite. Even just looking at Steam’s early access selection shows that there are a plethora of candy colored Battle Royale games that feature irreverent humor mixed with rapid build fights. None have really managed to find a niche with the possible exception of 1v1.lol, a browser based build fight trainer for Fortnite.

How reliable is 1v1.lol for training your Fortnite skills?

It should be mentioned that if your goal is to get better at Fortnite then there won’t be anything better to train on than Fortnite. However, there are innumerable reasons why you might not have access to Fortnite, or why you might prefer 1v1.lol. First of all, finding 1v1 matches in Fortnite is much more bothersome and involves using the creative mode and hoping you find someone around your skill level.

In 1v1.lol at the very least you can take advantage of the dedicated 1v1 matchmaker. Additionally, because the game runs completely through your browser, the 1v1.lol is much easier to set up and play than Fortnite may be under certain circumstances. If you don’t want to go through a long installation process to train with a friend then both of you can just load up 1v1.lol and start training nearly instantly.

How does 1v1.lol compare to Fortnite mechanically?

The game features a very simplified appearance that pushes the focus onto mechanics, execution, and skill, all without distracting you with overly saturated colors. The most significant feature missing from the game is the ability to choose between multiple different durabilities/building speeds to match choosing between wood, brick, or metal in Fortnite.

Other than that, you can set up your keybinds to match what you use in Fortnite, and it features an editing system very similar to Fortnite as well.

Of course, you don’t have to play the game simply as a proxy for Fortnite. Because the game places a higher degree of emphasis on 1v1 engagements, you may find it more fun with a community more focused on playing 1v1s than you would find in Fortnite. If you prefer box fights and build fights, then 1v1.lol might actually be worth it as a standalone game in its own right for you.

It’s free to check out and doesn’t even require an installation, so there’s no harm in giving it a shot.