What is astigmatism? MrBeast opens up about his eye condition

YouTube superstar Jimmy "MrBeast" has recently revealed that he suffers from Astigmatism in a post on microblogging platform X. He stated that he realized he could not see distant objects, prompting him to get his eyes checked by a professional, and subsequently getting diagnosed with Astigmatism.

As it turns out, the condition that the YouTuber suffers from requires him to wear corrective contact lenses, allowing him to see "3x" clearer. As per the National Eye Institute, Astigmatism is a common eye problem that causes vision to become blurry or distorted, also causing eye strain and trouble seeing at night.

"What’s my excuse?" - Fans react after MrBeast reveals his eye condition in a recent post

MrBeast is popularly known for his high-budget, over-the-top challenge videos, which attract millions of views. Stepping up his game, he has even signed a game show deal with Amazon Prime Studios worth $100 million. However, in a post made on February 2, 2024, the high-achieving creator recently revealed an eye condition that was proving to be quite a hurdle.

Astigmatism is a condition in which the cornea (which is the clear front layer of the eye) or lens (which is the part of the eye that helps a person focus) change their shape to an unnatural one. This then causes light to bend differently as it enters the eyes, causing what is referred to as a "refractive error".

The creator further joked that in one of his videos involving him helping blind people see for the first time, he should have helped himself as well:

Fans were left astonished after the revelation by the content creator, with many expressing awe at his commitment and work ethic despite the physical health challenges faced:

Many netizens congratulated MrBeast for successfully getting his condition diagnosed and treated, allowing him to see satisfactorily:

On the other side, many netizens suggested that the creator invest in getting further corrective action, such as a LASIK surgery, wherein a specialized laser is used to alter the shape of the cornea so that normal vision can be restored:

Many netizens also speculated the cause behind Jimmy acquiring the condition in the first place, with some suspecting high "screen time" as the cause:

In other news, reacting to MatPat's emotional retirement announcement, YouTubers Jacksepticeye and Jimmy had a realization about the amount of time they have dedicated to the establishment of their YouTube career, with Jimmy even stating that he "barely remembers" the time before his YouTube days.