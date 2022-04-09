What is the beta release date for Hello Neighbor 2?

Pre-orders are live for Hello Neighbor 2 and those that do purchase it before launch will gain beta access.

Regardless of whether players pre-order the Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition, they will gain access to the beta. There's no wait either, as the access is immediately available.

That's right, the Hello Neighbor 2 beta is playable right now, as it launched on the same day that pre-orders went live. The beta access for the latest entry in the stealth horror series started on April 7, 2022.

The Hello Neighbor 2 beta is live

Players can access the beta on any available platform that has pre-orders available, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

On April 7, 2022, the team at tinyBuild posted a lengthy announcement on the Steam website. Their statement included information regarding the pre-order process and how to access the beta.

Here is what they had to say:

"We know you’ve been dying to book your ticket back to Raven Brooks, and starting today you can officially pre-order the long-awaited sequel to the original stealth horror hit! But in even better news, all pre-order players will be granted instant access to our pre-order exclusive Beta!"

The beta, which is being called the "Encapsulated Hello Neighbor 2 Beta Experience," will have brand new locations, residents, and visuals centered in Raven Brooks.

There are several features that won't be included until the full game launches, and the beta will even be spoiler free. It is basically a way for the gameplay and updated graphics to be tested by fans of the franchise.

It has been announced that December 6, 2022 will see the release of this highly anticipated sequel.

There has been no indication of how long the beta period will last. The developers have divulged no information on whether it will be available until early access opens up or even until the finished product is on the market.

Those who want to dive in should pre-order the game as soon as possible in order to get the most out of the beta experience. The testing period can be shut down at any time.

