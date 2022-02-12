Hello Neighbor 2: Release date, platforms, and more

Hello Neighbor 2 is coming to the PS4 and PS5, according to a recent blog post. Eerie Quest/Dynamic Pixels produced and tinyBuild Games released the first-person stealth game.

The original game had a straightforward plot that revolved around uncovering the mysteries surrounding the protagonist's frightening neighbor. The sequel will build on this premise, fusing societal horror with family-friendly material.

The game was first released on PC and Xbox One in 2016, followed by Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 4 six months later in 2018.

Hello Neighbor Games @NeighborGamesHQ



Uncover the mystery and unearth the dark secrets that stretch beyond Mr. Peterson! But trust no one, or it could be you who goes missing next...



helloneighbor2.com The Hello Neighbor 2 Beta is coming April 7th, 2022, get exclusive Beta access with your pre-order! 🗝️Uncover the mystery and unearth the dark secrets that stretch beyond Mr. Peterson! But trust no one, or it could be you who goes missing next... The Hello Neighbor 2 Beta is coming April 7th, 2022, get exclusive Beta access with your pre-order! 🗝️Uncover the mystery and unearth the dark secrets that stretch beyond Mr. Peterson! But trust no one, or it could be you who goes missing next...🚪helloneighbor2.com https://t.co/rW8uJvi0eN

Following a playable alpha of Hello Neighbor 2 last year, the beta will launch on April 7, 2022. Players must pre-order the game in order to be eligible for the special Hello Neighbor 2 Beta.

Hello Neighbor 2 gameplay, storyline, release date, and platforms

The game's trailer begins with the main character, Quentin, making his way from the highway to the Raven Brooks area. The trailer then cuts to a board with images of area inhabitants, all of whom are linked to "The Neighbor" from the original game in some way. Following that, it depicts him sneaking into people's homes, investigating for secrets, and solving a few riddles.

The video goes into further detail about the game, its creation, and even a bit about the plot and what to expect in the sequel. The story follows Quentin as he investigates the disappearances of several people in town, including Nicky Roth, the protagonist of the original game.

PlayStation @PlayStation Out of the basement, and into the creepy neighborhood. Hello Neighbor 2 expands the explorable world with even more characters with dark secrets: play.st/3rEhIgu Out of the basement, and into the creepy neighborhood. Hello Neighbor 2 expands the explorable world with even more characters with dark secrets: play.st/3rEhIgu https://t.co/XbYOIofRCt

Unlike the original game, the sequel will have players explore Raven Brooks' whole neighborhood rather than just one house's basement.

Also Read Article Continues below

The game's horror techniques will be more subtle, with the goal of portraying the locals as frightening, suspicious, and secretive, while creating a sense of discomfort in the player. The game is presently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Edited by Siddharth Satish