"What the f*ck did I just watch!?!": IShowSpeed reacts to a fan-made animation of himself fighting Cristiano Ronaldo

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was outraged after he stumbled across a fan-made video featuring him and his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The animation depicted a fight between the two, which ended with the Portuguese football star beating him. As a known fan of the player, Darren was quite shaken to see his likeness being used in such a video.

IShowSpeed's face lit up when he first saw himself and Ronaldo in the clip. The content creator is an ardent fan of the footballer. After realizing that his animated self was getting beat up by the footballer that he looks up to, the streamer was quite horrified and expressed his surprise and horror:

"What the f*ck did I just watch? What the f*ck did I just watch?!? What the f*ck did I just watch!"

This was a pretty reasonable reaction, considering the video turned bizarre quite fast, with the streamer's animated head being used as a football.

"Bro became IShowFootball": Fans react as IShowSpeed watches animated video of Cristiano Ronaldo beating him up

IShowSpeed has seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the last couple of years, and his football content is an integral reason for it. While he may have won the Variety Streamer of the Year award at this year's Streamy Awards, the YouTuber is undoubtedly most famous for his football-oriented videos, which include IRL streams at important football matches or collaborations with players.

After his disappointing performance at this year's Sidemen Charity Match, he got former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand to come on his stream to analyze his playstyle.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the player that the streamer looks up to the most. In fact, the internet almost broke after he finally met the footballer when he went to watch a Euro Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia Herzegovina this June. IShowSpeed got pretty emotional, having waited quite some time to meet his hero.

When he saw the animated video that portrayed him getting beat up by Cristiano Ronaldo, he understandably had quite a negative reaction. Some fans also trolled him about the depiction of his head being used as a football, with one X user making a pun:

"Haha, bro became IShowFootball"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

IShowSpeed recently had a science fail on stream when he tried to do the elephant toothpaste experiment. The fumes from the demonstration caused him to choke, and paramedics allegedly had to be called to stabilize him.