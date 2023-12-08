“What the f**k!” - Kai Cenat loses it after Cyberpunk 2077 wins Best Ongoing Game Award over Fortnite at The Game Awards 2023

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was left animated after seeing the Game Awards 2023, which took place on December 8, 2023. The Game Awards consistently ranks among the most eagerly awaited events in the gaming and streaming community. Kai, however, was frustrated at the sight of Cyberpunk 2077 winning the Best Ongoing Game award over Fortnite.

Fortnite has staged an impressive comeback in recent weeks, marked by the revival of the original map and the introduction of a new season. Despite these noteworthy developments, the game fell short of securing the award. Witnessing this outcome, Kai was genuinely shocked, exclaiming:

"What the f**k!"

Kai Cenat rages after seeing Fortnite miss out on award, crashes his camera

Back in the Fortnite scene, Kai Cenat and many other creators found it particularly challenging to accept the reality of Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt receiving the Best Ongoing Game award. This accolade is typically granted to the game currently on everybody's lips.

Naturally, Kai and many others believed that Fortnite was a clear frontrunner for the award, especially considering its recent resurgence. However, things didn't quite go to plan. Witnessing the unexpected outcome on his stream, Kai exclaimed in frustration before forcefully knocking the camera out of connection.

This wasn't the only moment that left him frustrated. The Game of the Year award, too, defied his expectations. Baldur's Gate 3 edged out Marvel's Spider-Man 2, prompting the streamer to scream in disbelief. He said:

"Bro, okay, I have never played the game (Baldur's Gate 3) or sh*t, but bro, Spiderman didn't get even one award! Spiderman didn't get not one award!"

What did the fans say?

Kai Cenat wasn't the sole voice expressing dissatisfaction at Fortnite's loss. Many others joined in, sharing their mixed reviews of the award. Here are some notable reactions:

Fans disappointed at Fortnite missing out on the award (Image via X/@domainsdomain)

Fans also reacted to Baldur's Gate 3 winning the Game of the Year:

Fans give their take on the Game of the Year award (Image via X/@domainsdomain)

Kai Cenat is among the biggest streamers on Twitch, with over 8.1 million followers. He frequently streams and plays a variety of games. These days, of course, he has been playing Fortnite, especially since the recent updates.