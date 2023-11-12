"What girl on this Earth wants to date a guy like Nick Eh 30?" - IShowSpeed roasting the Fortnite star leaves netizens in stitches

Twitch star Darren "IShowSpeed" went off at YouTuber Nicholas "Nick eh 30" when the latter made fun of Speed for not winning the Sidemen charity football match. While playing OG Fortnite together, the Twitch star started brutally roasting Nicholas:

"Nick! What girl in this earth wants to date a guy like Nick eh 30, who has a bald head from Canada. Bald head from Canada with glasses!"

This prompted Nicholas and fellow YouTuber Kyler "Mongraal" to start laughing out loud and sparked a series of reactions from netizens online praising the impromptu comedic timing of IShowSpeed.

"Imma say some real stuff" - IShowSpeed goes off at Nick Eh 30 in a hilarious moment on stream

IShowSpeed recently did an OG Fortnite livestream with YouTuber Nick Eh 30 and fellow YouTuber Mongraal. OG Fortnite is the latest update in Fortnite, which has brought back old maps and gameplay mechanics, which has prompted many big streamers to pick up streaming the game once again.

While conversing and playing together, Nicholas aimed to poke some fun at the streamer, referring to his loss in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023:

"We have to win like you won in the charity, uh, soccer match or the football match right? Oh wait, no, you didn't win."

Darren seemed visibly annoyed by the banter, albeit in a light-hearted way. Afraid of what Speed was going to say next, Nicholas, whose channel is focused on family-friendly content, requested him not to swear. Speed responded to this by saying:

"Nick, let's be honestly real here, nah I'm not gonna swear. Nah, Imma say some real stuff. Nick! What girl in this earth wants to date a guy like Nick eh 30, who has a bald head from Canada. Bald head from Canada with glasses! With glasses too! With glasses!"

After saying this, Speed proceeded to make suggestive gestures while shouting the following, referring to Nicholas' online nickname:

"Eh-Mazing!"

This typically exaggerated reaction from Speed prompted laughter both from Nicholas and Kyler, with them exclaiming:

"What? Yo! Time out! Time out! Keep it family friendly, baby! Keep it family friendly!"

Fans react to IShowSpeed's hilarious roast

Fans found the interaction extremely funny, with many pointing out just how well the duo of Darren and Nicholas work together to provide such entertaining moments on stream:

Fans appreciated the collaboration between Darren and Nicholas

Some users wondered what the real issue was with being a Canadian citizen, such that Speed roasted Nicholas for it:

Darren "IShowSpeed" is a controversial yet extremely popular Twitch streamer known for his over-the-top, active, and engaging streams that are sure to keep viewers hooked.

He has 260,000+ followers on Twitch. His recent Halloween Haunted House IRL stream helped him attain viral status on the internet yet again.