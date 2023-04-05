"What did you guys do?" - Fans react as GeorgeNotFound and Dream reveal to have been kicked out of their Airbnb

Shortly after well-known YouTubers George "GeorgeNotFound" and Clay "Dream" tweeted about being evicted from their Airbnb, fans of the two popular Minecraft streamers quickly jumped onto social media to share their reactions. Furthermore, Dream even took to the reply section to humorously state that he was completely homeless now.

George @GeorgeNootFound We’re getting kicked out of our Airbnb at 1am We’re getting kicked out of our Airbnb at 1am 💀

It's worth noting that Dream and George are not in a romantic relationship. However, those familiar with the content creators' antics will know that "their relationship" is a running gag within their communities. Reacting to this surprising and unexpected Twitter update, one fan suggestively inquired:

"What did you guys do?"

GeorgeNotFound and Dream evicted from Airbnb? Fans react

Initially, GeorgeNotFound took to his official Twitter account to break the news that he and Dream had been booted out of their Airbnb. While he didn't divulge any specifics about the ongoing situation, he did share a Snapchat story featuring a selfie of himself with a caption revealing that they were evicted at the unfortunate hour of 1:00 am:

"'We got kicked out of our airbnb at 1 am but atleast it had a good view."

It's unclear what prompted this eviction, but fans are undoubtedly intrigued by such an unexpected turn of events. Prior to the eviction update, George even shared a picture that featured not just Dream but Sapnap as well. As such, it's possible that he was also among the people who were evicted.

The tweets swiftly prompted a series of suggestive replies from fans, with most of them humorously hinting that their eviction had something to do with their "romantic relationship." Here are some of the top reactions:

ally! @dteamsalt @GeorgeNootFound were you n dream being too loud or something @GeorgeNootFound were you n dream being too loud or something

Funnily enough, Airbnb's official Twitter account responded to George's tweet about the eviction and offered to help the duo out. Their tweet read:

"Hi George, we saw your tweet and if you require assistance, please send us a DM, and we will follow up from there, thanks."

Are they actually dating?

As previously mentioned, GeorgeNotFound and Dream aren't actually in a romantic relationship, despite what some fans may speculate. They are simply close friends, and a romantic relationship between them is a long-running joke within their respective communities.

For those unfamiliar with their content, it may be difficult to understand the nature of their relationship and the jokes surrounding it. Regardless, both George and Dream are well aware of the ongoing joke about their relationship, and they often play along with it to entertain their fans.

As for their recent eviction, fans will have to wait and see if any further updates are provided by either GeorgeNotFound or Dream in the near future.

