"What I said in the heat of the moment was true" - Jynxzi speaks out amid his feud with Clix, which involves his girlfriend

Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" has spoken out amid his recent feud with Fortnite content creator Cody "Clix." For context, the internet personalities collaborated on March 27, 2024, to wager $10,000 on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Clix eventually won the gaming bet and shared an old photo of himself with Jynxzi's girlfriend, Breckie Hill.

Jynxzi was visibly upset and accused Clix of "clip farming." On March 28, 2024, a picture of Clix's private DMs with Breckie Hill went viral on X, in which she threatened to sue the streamer for defamation.

During a livestream earlier today, Jynxzi claimed that he had never been involved in a controversy with a fellow content creator in his streaming career. He then claimed that he had been "forced" into the drama with Clix, arguing that there was "no other course of action."

While insinuating that the XSET co-owner "disrespected" him, Nicholas remarked:

"If someone's just like basically disrespecting the f**k out of you for no reason, too! You know what I'm saying? Then you're obviously going to, like, say something about it. If you have, like, any - you know what I'm saying? If you have, like, any respect for yourself. But, nah man, I don't have, like, any hatred towards anybody. No one should send hate to anybody."

Jynxzi then defended his stance towards Clix by saying:

"I just genuinely think what I said in the heat of the moment was true. Like, I do think it just comes down to literally just clip farming. That's all it is. And again - there's nothing wrong with f**king... there's nothing wrong with getting your clips, bro. Every streamer gets their clips. That's cool. I think there's certain s**t you can't clip farm. 99% of s**t. And then 1% of s**t, you don't clip farm, bro."

"There was no other course of action other than that" - Jynxzi addresses the community about his feud with Clix

The one-minute and 48-second video posted on X began with Jynxzi discussing his streaming career and how he has never gotten into a feud with a content creator up until now. He said:

"For literally five years, I've never ever gotten into a beef with a streamer. I've never gotten into a drama with a streamer. Yeah, bro, people have, like, clipped me on Twitter about... I don't know, some podcast s**t one time. Aside from that, bro, you guys know I've never gotten in drama. I think it's the weirdest thing ever."

While discussing the night when he and Clix clashed, Jynxzi stated that there was "no other course of action":

"On a night like that - I just feel like there was... I was just forced into it. I feel like I was forced into it and that's cool, bro. I'm a f**king grown a*s man. Whatever. But I just feel like there was no other course of action that could've went, other than that, right? I mean, like, what am I going to do? Like, laugh it off if it happens? You know what I'm saying?"

He added:

"There was no other course of action other than that, bro, to be honest. I just don't see any other way that could've went. That's just how I've always been, bro, since I was a kid."

On the same day (March 28, 2024), Clix called out Jynxzi by saying he had "no right" to accuse him of clip farming. The Fortnite streamer also referred to the 22-year-old as an "entitled" individual.