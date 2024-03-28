"You have no right to tell me that I'm clip farming" - Clix calls out Jynxzi, picture of latter's girlfriend threatening to sue him goes viral

The feud between Twitch stars Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Cody "Clix" continues, with the popular Fortnite streamer calling out the former in a recent livestream. For those unaware, the two content creators clashed on March 27, 2024, when Clix shared an old photo of Jynxzi's girlfriend, Breckie Hill, after winning a $10,000 Rainbow Six Seige wager.

The Spacestation Gaming-affiliated personality was upset with Cody's antics and accused him of "clip farming." He said:

"That's literally all it is, bro. Clix is clip farming, that's it. Bro, I'm all for a good clip farm, you guys know that, bro. But, like, that type of clip farm - that's like next level. That's like, 'Hey, I need clout tonight!' That's like, 'I need clout within the next five minutes!' That's like what your brain would go to."

On March 28, 2024, Clix hit back at Jynxzi, saying that the 22-year-old had "no right" to accuse him of clip farming. He remarked:

"I don't give a f**k what you all possibly say. Y'all can suck his dick all you want. That motherf**ker has his whole career made off of clip farming for content. There's a difference between having a real personality on-stream and having a fake personality off-stream. Bro, doing s**t on purpose on-stream - to be crazy - that is what clip farming is! You have no right to tell me that I'm clip farming!"

"My mom is a lawyer and she will sue you" - Picture of Clix's private DMs with Jynxzi's girlfriend goes viral online

On March 28, 2024, X user @DramaAlert shared a screenshot of Clix's now-deleted tweet, which showed the streamer's DMs with Jynxzi's girlfriend. The latter expressed her displeasure with Cody, writing:

"Oh, hell no. Don't f**king talk about me to Nick. That's my relationship. Understood?"

Clix responded:

"Lmfao, you're good."

She then threatened to sue the Fortnite streamer, accusing him of "slandering" her name. She added:

"You're slandering my name. My mom is a lawyer and she will sue you for defamation of character. I'd prefer not to have to do that, so please don't talk about me."

In another clip from Clix's recent livestream, he described Jynxzi as an "entitled" individual who believes he is "better than everybody." He added that the content creator canceled a podcast episode with him at the last minute.