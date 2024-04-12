"What did I say to get banned?" - Controversial streamer Johnny Somali responds after getting suspended from Kick for hate speech

In a recent livestream, Ramsey “Johnny Somali” found out that he was banned from Kick for his recent antics in Israel. The streamer, across his month in the country, was arrested twice and banned from the city of Jerusalem for his actions there.

While in the car during a broadcast, the now-banned content creator discovered what the official reason was: hate speech. He seemed to be confused about what he could have said or done to constitute hate speech and get him banned. However, his previous streams gave him away.

“What did I say to get banned?,” he asked.

Johnny Somali finds out why he was banned on Kick

As Johnny Somali was driving around Israel in a recent livestream, he received a notification of an email on his phone. In that notification, the controversial Kick streamer learned that he was banned from the platform:

“What the hell? I got permanently banned on Kick? Bro why? You’re lyin’! No way!,” he exclaimed.

However, it appeared to be the truth; his channel is no longer viewable on the Stake-owned platform. One of the other people in the car informed him of the ban, and when the streamer asked what he did to get banned, he immediately suggested what it could have been:

“I got banned on Kick for how long? For what did I say to get banned? For the Wailing Wall. I think it’s for the Wailing Wall. Let me check the email. Hate speech. Permanently banned! Permanently banned.”

What did Johnny Somali do to get banned on Kick?

In what he called the “finale” of his month-long Israel Kick streams, Johnny Somali paid a visit to the Wailing Wall. The acts he committed there are almost certainly what got him banned on Kick.

The content creator put both a photo of Adin Ross, a controversial Jewish Kick streamer, and Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison and an additional 16 years for rape and sexual assault, up on the wall.

He had this to say while at the Wailing Wall:

"Adin Ross, give Somali a deal. Epstein, you've always been one of us. We love you. You're our king Jew. You're one of us. It doesn't matter what you did, n***a, you're still Jewish and you're still one of us. The final one is - Harvey Weinstein. I love you so much. You're one of my top Jews. I love you."

For those not familiar, the Wailing Wall (HaKotel HaMa’aravi, also read as the Kotel) is the closest location one can reach to the former site of the Holy of Holies.

The Holy of Holies once held the Ark of the Covenant, which is said to have contained the tablets the Ten Commandments were written upon. It is the most religious location for the Jewish people. It is also the last remaining outer wall of the Jewish temple.

According to X user @canceljohnnys, they provided the details about what occurred. According to the account, the local authorities saw Johnny Somali put the photos on the Wailing Wall and arrested him afterwards.

Johnny Somali’s email may read “temporarily” suspended from the site, but as it has no date where the suspension is lifted, it is likely that he is permanently banned.

The controversial streamer has had his share of incidents in Israel, such as being assaulted after allegedly harassing Israeli locals.